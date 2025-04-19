Home Opinion Are you excited about living forever?

I suspect you have looked forward to various trips over the years with some excitement. But how often do you celebrate the fact that as a follower of Christ, you will live forever in a place of complete perfection? Do you draw comfort every day from this astounding certainty, or are you so bogged down by worry and stress that you rarely make the choice to rejoice about living forever in Paradise?

Does the guarantee of everlasting life fill you with hope, or does the topic seem rather boring to you? If the historical facts and biblical promises surrounding Easter do not thrill your soul, then renew your mind with God's Word as you empty yourself of any ungodly thoughts and sinful intentions that are preventing you from being filled with the joy of the Lord. And then ask your Father in Heaven to empower you through the Holy Spirit to eagerly anticipate the "eternal pleasures" (Psalm 16:11) that await every child of God.

Just think: As a follower of Christ, you have "an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade, kept in Heaven for you" (1 Peter 1:4). Jesus said, "I tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes Him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to life" (John 5:24). Did you catch that? As a believer in Jesus, you already have eternal life! It began the moment you were born again through faith in the Savior.

Christ's disciples were stunned and elated when they discovered they could actually cast demons out of people in the name of Jesus. But the Messiah cautioned them, "Do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you, but rejoice that your names are written in Heaven" (Luke 10:20).

In other words, be jubilant about the spectacular existence that awaits you throughout eternity. (see Revelation 21:1-27) Jesus said, "In my Father's house are many rooms...I am going there to prepare a place for you" (John 14:2-3). It is a real place that will blow your mind the minute you arrive there!

How many years have you lived in your house or apartment? Multiply that number by 70 trillion, and you barely scratch the surface of eternity. The Gospel message (see John 3:16) has the power, when combined with faith, to transport you to Heaven where the overflowing joy will never end and the thrill will never wear off. The mind of man cannot fully comprehend or appreciate the magnitude of living forever in Paradise.

Many circumstances in this world are depressing to even think about, let alone experience. So, what have you been contemplating lately? Have you been filling your mind with junk, or instead, feasting upon eternal insights in God's Word, resting in the assurance of God's promises, and celebrating the victory Jesus won for you at the cross?

If you have not already done so, you can bow before King Jesus today and receive by faith the forgiveness of sins and the free gift of everlasting life. But if you insist on living without the Lord in your life, God will allow you to remain stuck in unbelief and separated from your Creator forever.

It is not natural to rejoice in the Gospel, but rather, supernatural! The only way to grasp and believe this good news is through the power of the Holy Spirit. Do you deeply appreciate the agonizing sacrifice Jesus completed for your sins on the cross? Are you trusting Jesus to wash away your sins, or are you oblivious to the whole thing? Jesus said, "Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit" (John 3:6). So, are you born again and forgiven of your sins?

Mindy Tagliente is extremely thankful today to have been born again through the supernatural power of the Gospel (see Romans 1:16). You see, Mindy had been experimenting with new age practices before her friend challenged her to pray. It led to an "encounter with Jesus that changed everything." Mindy said, "I went on a 30-day Jesus quest!"

What do you suppose will happen if you spend the next 30 days focused on developing a close relationship with Jesus? The Bible says, "Come near to God and He will come near to you" (James 4:8). Jesus said, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" (Matthew 11:28). Those who refuse to come to Jesus end up regretting it, whereas those who seek Jesus discover things they didn't even know were possible.

Your soul needs to be saved by the supernatural power of God before you will ever be thrilled about the Gospel. After all, what makes you think you don't need to be forgiven of your sins like everyone else? Believe it or not, you absolutely need the risen Savior! Thankfully, Christ came to Earth to rescue you from sin and eternal separation from God.

Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?" (John 11:25,26).

Jesus asks you the same question today my friend. Do you believe that Jesus truly is the resurrection and the life, and that through faith in Him, you can live with God forever in Heaven? If you do not yet believe this good news, will you do so right now in this holy moment? If you will place your faith in the risen Savior, the Gospel will begin to thrill your soul like never before. You have God's Word on it!