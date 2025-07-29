Home Opinion Baylor University's grant money fiasco: Questions worth asking

Baylor University’s Center for Church and Community Impact recently received a grant for research on “the disenfranchisement and exclusion of LGBTQIA+ individuals” within the church.

However, the $634,000 grant wasn’t just about research or learning how to better communicate with this group of people. It was intended to “nurture institutional courage and foster change” – thinly veiled code for moving toward theological affirmation of unbiblical sexual ethics.

Following an uproar among the Christian community and university supporters, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone returned the grant, noting that the proposed actions would require “advocacy for perspectives on human sexuality that are inconsistent with Baylor’s institutional policies.”

Baylor has been on shaky ground before with this issue, as have other Christian institutions, such as Cru, which fired two long-time staffers after they publicly raised theological objections to training materials that promoted concepts like “pronoun hospitality.”

The Baylor incident highlights the importance of Christian institutions being cautious about accepting money from certain sources. Nonprofits often struggle to resist much-needed funding, but it's worth asking: Where is the money coming from, and what mission is it truly serving?

The Eula May and John Baugh Foundation, which presented the grant to Baylor, says on its front page that it supports “progressive, inclusive, non-profit organizations that reflect the love of Christ,” so it’s no secret what kind of theology they are pushing with their efforts.

But many Christian organizations haven’t wavered on sexual ethics, despite immense cultural pressure to do so.

The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LCMS) just held its recent “The Gathering” youth conference, where it intentionally addressed “issues of sexuality, the natural order, and the problems with the LGBTQ movement’s assumptions,” said LCMS President Matthew Harrison.

Harrison said it’s important to speak clearly to youth on these issues and that LCMS respects and preaches God’s law, “including His will for marriage and sexuality.”

Contrastingly, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) claims that their faith “liberates” them to “embrace you as a whole person – questions, complexities and all.” With a rainbow flag, they proudly declare LGBTIA+ affirmation.

While not all organizations have gone as far as the ELCA, some historic Christian youth ministries—such as Young Life and Youth for Christ—struggle with consistency. Though they affirm a biblical sexual ethic on paper, their decentralized structures often allow local leaders to promote conflicting messages.

Other organizations, some created more recently, appear to have sturdier foundations. A few examples include:

The Summit Christian Ministries states that their conferences aim to help young people work through complex issues like gender identity and homosexuality with a Biblical worldview.

Live Original, a youth organization created by Sadie Robertson Huff, frequently affirms biblical teaching on sex and relationships through books, podcasts, and conferences.

Worldview Academy aims to “train Christians to think and live in accord with a Biblical worldview so they are better equipped to serve Christ and engage the culture.”

American Heritage Girls and Trail Life, Christian alternatives to the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, have also maintained theological soundness on issues of sexuality.

These groups shine amid the squishy approach of organizations primarily focused on “seeker-friendly” agendas and curricula, which will quickly lose relevance as they stray further from biblical truth.

As the culture quickly descended into LGBTQ chaos and acceptance of every variety of sexual identity and indoctrination, only those solidly committed to historical Christian values have withstood the pressure.

When organizations hear that their stance on sexuality turns people away, they may panic, but conforming to the world instead of Christ is never the answer. Those who stand strong will endure.