Biden's trans crusade isn't stopping

Why do brands like Bud Light and Target willingly embarrass themselves with extreme pandering to the LGBT lobby? Bud Light torpedoed its reputation as America’s top-selling beer by embracing trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Target faced boycotts after promoting its trans line.

These brands aren’t stupid. They didn’t make these decisions in order to lose money. They took the lead on LGBT issues because they thought it was a good business decision.

Why? These brands bow and scrape not because they love LGBT people but because a powerful left-wing activist group has launched a brilliant shake-down operation.

Like the mafia or Al Capone, the Human Rights Campaign promises these brands protection from the Left’s activist investors and protester shock troops in exchange for a generous cut.

The Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index gives every major company a rating to show just how pro- “equality” they are. Investors in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement use the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index to determine where their money goes, and this makes the index extremely powerful.

In recent weeks, major companies like Ford, Harley Davison, Jack Daniel’s, and Lowe’s have publicly exited the HRC index amid criticism of ESG.

Yet the Biden-Harris administration appears to have missed the memo.

When Biden won the 2020 presidential election, HRC released its “Blueprint for Positive Change 2020,” urging the incoming administration to adopt 86 policy recommendations.

I analyzed how the Biden-Harris administration stacked up, and the results might surprise you. According to my analysis, the Biden administration implemented at least 65 — for a score of 75.6%.

HRC urged the administration to insert gender ideology into all aspects of federal policy, and the bureaucracy delivered. Under Biden and Harris, the executive branch revived diversity, equity and inclusion policies, elevated openly LGBT people to key positions, and even directed Border Patrol agents to avoid using “he” or “she” pronouns when referring to illegal aliens.

HRC’s most consequential recommendation involved redefining federal law when it comes to outlawing “discrimination on the basis of sex.”

Federal civil rights laws prevent public schools, companies, and various entities from treating women worse than men. Laws like Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 forbid discrimination on the basis of sex, which means making sure that women have the same rights as men.

Yet trans activist groups like HRC want to create new rights for men who claim to be women and vice versa. They support the Equality Act, which would rewrite federal civil rights law to ensure that men who claim to identify as women can access women’s spaces like restrooms, locker rooms, and even be transferred to women’s prisons. This is what barring “discrimination on the basis of gender identity” means — and the Equality Act’s very existence proves that activists know they have to amend the law in order to achieve it.

Yet in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court had redefined “discrimination on the basis of sex” to include discrimination on the basis of gender or sexual orientation — but only for federal employment law. Justice Neil Gorsuch explicitly wrote that the decision did not apply to “sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, and dress codes.”

HRC urged the Biden-Harris administration to disregard Gorsuch and unilaterally rewrite federal civil rights law — and the Department of Justice and the Department of Education fell in line. The Department of Education famously issued new regulations reinterpreting Title IX as though the Equality Act had been passed into law.

This means schools must allow boys in the girls’ restroom or face the loss of federal funds. It means high schools and colleges must let boys compete against girls in women’s sports, creating an unfair playing field for our daughters. It means schools must indoctrinate children in gender ideology because otherwise they won’t understand why Sally now goes by “Jimmy.”

Federal courts have blocked the implementation of this new regulation — but it remains a very serious issue.

The Human Rights Campaign is pulling the strings in the federal government, just as it has in the corporate world.

My forthcoming book, The Woketopus: The Dark Money Cabal Manipulating the Federal Government reveals how a vast network of left-wing groups pulls the strings in Washington. HRC is far from alone in bending the administration to its will, but the Biden Equality Index shines an important light on just how much influence these woke nonprofits wield in the halls of power.