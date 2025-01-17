Home Opinion California fire victims don't need your judgementalism

By the time I write this, wildfire has obliterated almost all of Pacific Palisades. The gorgeous Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu now looks apocalyptic. Entire neighborhoods within Altadena are gone: houses. Schools. Churches. Structures that stood for generations are now nothing but charred rubble. The Palisades and Eaton fires, two of the largest fires currently attacking Southern California, have been wreaking havoc since January 7, 2025.

I know couples whose Altadena homes went up in flames. They escaped with just the clothes on their backs, not as a cute figure of speech, but literally. An untold number of families echo this tragic story as the number of fatalities and missing persons keep climbing. One estimate places the economic loss at 135-150 billion dollars, but it’s obvious the full extent of the damage still awaits us.

Another homeowner texted me the following after I reached out to her:

“Wednesday night [January 8, 2025] was frightening!!!! Few blocks from us were ordered to evacuate. So, we started packing, as we were packing, a Studio City fire started (evil wicked men started it) and it became a war zone here. Nothing I experienced ever in my life. Sirens, helicopters, helicopters spraying, ambulance etc… We were beyond scared. We continue to pack to go to my mom’s but then she was near a fire close to warning for evacuation. We were trapped. Nowhere to go. All around us was fire. We prayed, we read psalms. By midnight some of the fires were contained so we stayed home. Friday more fires started 20 minutes from us. So many people we know lost their homes. We are praying for safety but nervous!”

So many have demonstrated lavish generosity in the midst of this surreal tragedy. Donations keep pouring into evacuation shelters and non-profits like the Los Angeles Dream Center. A couple of local optometrists will replace glasses and provide eye exams for affected residents. There are so many businesses offering freebies that the LA Times has devoted an entire page just to list them all.

However, not everyone maintains a supportive stance.

“Nothing would happen without God’s permission ... [these fires are] the result of God’s disciplinings [sic] and warnings toward His children.”

This quote is from someone who lives miles and miles removed from the Golden State. I had asked this unnamed individual to uplift SoCal in prayer because I knew about the person’s passion for intercessory prayer. The prayer warrior agreed to pray — while adding the above commentary.

Sean Feucht of the Let Us Worship movement posted on Instagram, “California doesn’t need your judgment. It needs your prayers. Millions of people who love Jesus STILL live here.” Might Feucht have felt prompted to post his thoughts because he, too, noticed insensitive remarks about how these fires are the result of God’s judgment on LA, the entertainment industry, California, the church in California, etc., etc.?

Don’t get me wrong; the body of Christ has also arisen. Churches all across LA are serving fire victims in various ways. Christians from other states have sent their money here to prop up recovery efforts.

But when the world responds to the LA fires by giving, but some of God’s children respond by judging it’s hard not to ask, what’s wrong with this picture.

Check every Bible translation and paraphrase of Romans 12:15 and you won’t find any that conveys the verse as “inform those who weep to repent, because the terrible thing they’re going through is a warning from God.” Instead, Paul exhorted us to “weep with those who weep.”

Even if these Christians are right — in that God is judging my home state — broadcasting their conviction in the middle of an active disaster, when more fire danger is expected, is in poor taste at best.

At worst, it’s a violation of several Scriptures. In addition to the one from Romans above, what about the fact we’re to bear the fruit of the Spirit, including gentleness (Galatians 5:22-23)? Comments implying God’s judgment on California when people are trying to survive contain 0% gentleness. And what about Jesus’ instruction to love our neighbors as ourselves (Mark 12:31)? Can you imagine being told “God’s disciplining you, so you better shape up!” when all your earthly belongings and neighborhood have just perished? How about the fact that it is God’s kindness, not judging, that leads sinners to repentance (Romans 2:4)?

There’s a reason the trending hashtag says #prayforLA — not #judgeLA.

Californians need your prayers. But we also need your love — as in your patience, kindness, and protection, especially with your words. We need you to hope and persevere with us as we navigate the treacherous days ahead (1 Corinthians 13: 4-7).

Would you mind praying with me?

Lord God, we ask You to console those mourning. Restore hope. Protect lives and properties. Send rain. Help hurting souls sense your close presence (Psalm 34:18). Please create something good out of this terrible situation. And help us love each other the way You’ve loved us (John 15:12).

In Jesus’ name, so be it.