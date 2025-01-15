Home News Gov. Newsom faces backlash for pushing Democratic fundraising link in wildfire relief effort 'Misinformation' page on Newsom's campaign website links to 'progressive' ActBlue

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other prominent Democratic leaders are facing backlash for utilizing ActBlue, a fundraising platform associated with the Democratic Party, to collect donations for wildfire relief efforts in the state.

Earlier this week, Newsom took to X (formerly Twitter) to address what he called "misinformation" about the Southern California wildfires, which have killed at least 25 people and swept through over 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Newsom wrote on X on Jan. 11: “A lot of misinformation out there. Just launched a new site to ensure the public has access to fact-based data around the Southern CA wildfires.”

The governor refuted allegations that state budget cuts and a forest management failure by Sacramento were factors in the deadly fires, writing, “The TRUTH: - CA did NOT cut our firefighting budget. We have nearly doubled the size of our firefighting army and built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet. - CA has INCREASED forest management ten-fold since we took office. - California will NOT allow for looting.”

His post linked to a page on Newsom’s campaign website called “California Fire Facts Page” which pledges to tackle “lies” on topics including budget cuts, land management, “various water lies,” “secret pedophile tunnels” and “satanic rituals.” The page also includes a link for supporters to “contribute to the California Fire Foundation” fundraiser hosted on ActBlue, a site which is dedicated to “powering Democratic candidates and progressive causes across the country.”

While Newsom’s team was quick to clarify that the donations would not be directed to his political PAC, Campaign for Democracy, the use of ActBlue has drawn criticism. Newsom’s spokesperson assured Fox News that the funds raised through the ActBlue campaign would go directly to relief organizations and would not benefit the governor's own political ambitions. However, donor's names and contact information would be stored by ActBlue.

As recently as November, Newsom, 57, had been considered a potential Democratic presidential nominee, speculation which might have cooled considerably following the devastating Southern California wildfires.

In addition to Newsom, other Democratic figures have also used ActBlue to raise funds for the fire relief effort. On Saturday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., shared a similar fundraising link that redirected users to a page on the ActBlue platform for donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

“Pod Save America,” a left-leaning podcast hosted by former Obama administration officials, also participated in the fundraising push. “Pod Save America” interviewed Newsom on Friday, and the podcast shared its own ActBlue fundraising link to the Vote Save America, a PAC with a mission to “advance progressive ideals, candidates, and causes committed to creating a just world.”

Since the fires first broke out last week, thousands of Los Angeles residents have faced displacement, property loss and ongoing uncertainty due to the wind-fed fires that have destroyed more than 12,000 structures and charred more than 60 square miles.

Christian relief agencies and churches have worked tirelessly to support those impacted by the fires, including chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, who are working alongside Samaritan’s Purse to address the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those who have been affected.