Jack Hibbs blasts 'horrific politicians,' calls California a third-world state Pastor urges Steve Hilton, who once advised UK PM David Cameron, to run for governor

Pastor Jack Hibbs blasted “horrific politicians” and labeled California a “third-world state” while speaking to his congregation on Sunday. He then urged Steve Hilton, who once worked as an adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, to run for governor, citing what he described as profound leadership failures in the government’s handling of the fires.

At least 24 people have died in the blazes ravaging the Los Angeles area, and officials have reported that another 16 residents were missing as of the latest count, according to The New York Times.

Speaking at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, Hibbs described the state as being led by “horrific politicians” and characterized California as a “third-world state.”

Hibbs also linked the fire crisis to state policy decisions, pointing to water management concerns he attributed to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“California is a third world state. … I have asked someone to run for governor, pleading with him to run for governor, he told his congregation. “He lives in the San Francisco Bay area. He loves America. … He moved from Europe because he loves California. ... Steve Hilton.”

Hibbs added, “Democrats … destroyed America and California,” referring to what he saw as government mismanagement.

In a statement on X, Hibbs wrote, “It’s time for change in California! After witnessing devastating failures in leadership, it’s clear that the people of California deserve much better.”

The pastor commented on a statement by President-elect Donal Trump about Newsom’s refusal to approve a water restoration declaration, which Hibbs said could have allowed more water from rainfall and snowmelt to flow into fire-prone areas.

“This post is true,” Hibbs wrote in a Jan. 8 post on X in response to a statement by Trump. “Every single time the California voter had the opportunity to bring water not only to all of California but to our farmers and our growers, Newsom stood against it.” He added that residents driving on Interstate 5 or California 99 “see the signs from growers and farmers condemning Gavin Newsom’s water policies.”

In an interview with One America News, Hibbs said he had heard directly from first responders who suspected there were “nearly 300 fires set in the inner city area of Los Angeles” during the ongoing crisis, pointing to “arsonists or people with nefarious plugs in their minds.”

He added that it’s politics and bad leadership that have got California into the situation, and not the wind.

The OAN host claimed that when 15 million undocumented individuals enter, many of whom might come from asylums or prisons, those are the kinds of people who could take advantage of a situation like this.

The fires, which include the Palisades and Eaton blazes, have damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 structures, according to the Los Angeles Times. Crews working over the weekend managed to achieve some containment while winds were calmer, but meteorologists warned of powerful gusts expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a rare red flag warning for strong Santa Ana winds across areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, cautioning that the long duration of these winds could increase fire danger.

Cal Fire records cited by the Los Angeles Times state that the Eaton fire alone has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena. As of Sunday night, it was recorded as 27% contained.

The Palisades fire, stretching across more than 23,000 acres from Pacific Palisades toward Malibu, remained 13% contained in the latest official reports.

Tens of thousands of residents were under evacuation orders or warnings, and local agencies described ongoing efforts to secure neighborhoods and assist displaced families.

While investigations into the cause of the blazes were underway, power lines near both the Eaton and Palisades fires were reportedly active at the time the wildfires ignited. Residents across multiple communities have faced repeated evacuation calls, with some orders lifted intermittently as firefighters made progress.

The shifting nature of the Santa Ana winds has posed significant hurdles for firefighting teams, making it difficult to predict how flames will spread. Authorities warned that evacuation orders could remain in place for several more days, depending on weather patterns.

The Hurst fire in Sylmar covered 779 acres and had reached 89% containment, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Some residents and business owners have reportedly hired private firefighting teams to protect individual properties.

More than 100,000 residents overall were under evacuation orders, with thousands more on standby to leave at short notice if the fires turned toward their communities.

On social media, Hibbs contended in a Jan. 8 post that environmental regulations worsened the crisis, alleging that state officials’ water policies resulted in “our environment … a scorched earth policy.” He wrote, “Every single Democrat in California must go, and we will do everything we can to help them pack in 2026.”