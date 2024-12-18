Home News Pastor Jack Hibbs dispels myths about Heaven

Jack Hibbs dispelled myths surrounding Heaven and highlighted the comforting promise of dwelling “under the shadow of the Almighty” and the believer’s eternal future with God in a recent sermon.

In a December sermon, Hibbs, senior and founding pastor of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in Southern California, dove into Romans 11:33–36 as part of his ongoing series titled “Under the Shadow of the Almighty.”

“God desires you and I to be with Him forever. We talk about forever. We talk about eternity, but I don't think we meditate on eternity. I don't think we meditate on forever,” the pastor said.

“We're going to be with Him, as believers, forever. And that's not a long time forever. It is infinite. It is beyond the recording of time. We sometimes think that God is up in Heaven with a long white beard and a whole lot of time on His hands. He is not. He dwells in a realm that is non-physical. I want you to think about this for a moment but don't think that it's ghostly or that it's somehow a fog. God is Spirit, and the Bible says they that worship Him, must worship Him in Spirit and in truth.”

Drawing parallels between God’s faithfulness to Israel in the wilderness and His promises to the Church today, Hibbs explored the biblical imagery of living “under the shadow of the Almighty.” He recounted how God guided the Israelites with a pillar of cloud by day and fire by night, providing protection and guidance in a barren land.

Hibbs painted a vivid picture of Heaven as a dynamic, exciting place of discovery. “When you and I are in eternity with God, it will be for you and I a time endless in discovery,” he said. “God has created you, the human being, with an overwhelming passion to discover. Our hearts are thrilled with the possibility of discovery. It's what drives all the sciences, all the disciplines. It drives curiosity. And Heaven is going to be like that for us.”

He urged the congregation to embrace this truth by fostering curiosity and wonder, both in their earthly lives and in their anticipation of eternity: “Teach your children to ask questions and seek God — it’s the greatest gift you can give them.”

The pastor described the spiritual realm as more tangible than the physical, emphasizing that everything in the material world has an expiration date. “The realm God has prepared for us is better than any physics you and I can enjoy here,” he said.

“When you and I get to Heaven, Heaven's not going to be painted white. It's not white floors, white ceilings or white walls. It is what you see in this world that has fallen restored.”

Addressing the challenges of faith, Hibbs acknowledged the human tendency to question God’s plans but reminded the congregation of the importance of trust. “Who has known the mind of the Lord? Nobody. Who has become His counselor? Every single human has tried to tell God how to run the universe,” he said. “I'm just glad He doesn't listen.”

Quoting Psalm 46:10, Hibbs shared with believers that the Bible says to “be still and know that I am God,” stressing the need for faith amid life’s uncertainties. He also pointed to the glory of the new Jerusalem described in Revelation 21, envisioning a future where God’s presence eliminates pain, fear and darkness.

“God desires for you and I forever,” he said.

The pastor concluded by inviting those who had not yet committed their lives to Christ to do so. “If today you’re saying, ‘That’s it. That’s the God I want. That’s the God I need,’ tell Him now,” he urged.

Leading the congregation in prayer, he offered a message of hope and renewal through faith in Jesus: “If you want to get woke, wake up to the fact that God has a plan for your life, and that's what He does,” Hibbs stressed.

The pastor concluded with a challenge: to live in the reality of God’s promises, embracing His eternal plan with faith and joy. “The more we yield to Him and say, ‘Lord, whatever you want, do it,’ the more we see His glory in our lives.”