Home News LA fires: Death toll rises to 24, dangerous winds intensify

The death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles, California, has risen to 24, with more fierce winds expected in the region where thousands of homes have already been destroyed.

The Associated Press reported Monday morning that even as Sunday saw a “relative calm” in the fires and increased containment of the blazes, the death toll increased as more missing individuals were confirmed dead.

The National Weather Service is predicting a “particularly dangerous situation” beginning on Monday evening and into Tuesday, the AP added.

The situation is expected to include severe fire conditions into Wednesday, with the area expected to experience sustained winds of up to 40 miles per hour and gusts in the mountains that will read 70 mph.

“We are prepared for the upcoming wind event,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone, the AP reported. The fire chief added that 70 additional water trucks have arrived to help.

In an update provided Sunday afternoon regarding the Palisades fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the fire encompassed 23,654 acres and was 11% contained.

“Fire continues to burn actively with greatest rates of spread experienced on exposed ridgetops and drainages. Sunny skies prevailed across the incident today,” stated the LAFD.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid nonessential travel to allow firefighters plenty of room to work.”

The LAFD also cautioned against a widely read social media post falsely claiming that “people can come work in California as part of a clean-up crew in areas that burned in recent wildfires.”

“There is no truth to this social media post, and there is no need to call and inquire,” the fire department added.

Last week, severe fires broke out in the Los Angeles area, fueled by a mixture of strong winds and dry conditions. Within days of the initial outbreak, approximately 9,000 buildings were damaged and over 180,000 residents were displaced.

Nonprofits like CityServe Network, a Christian organization, have stepped in to help provide coordinated relief efforts to families impacted by the fires. They have already sent truckloads of essential goods, such as food, water, clothing, hygiene items and other necessities.

"We are heartbroken by the scale of this tragedy and the lives that have been lost," Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe, said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

"Our prayers are with the families and communities who have lost loved ones and those whose lives have been upended. We are fully committed to providing not just resources but also the compassion and hope needed to help them heal in this critical moment."

The Biden administration has also taken a role in responding to the wildfires, coordinating efforts with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.