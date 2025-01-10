Home News Christian organizations CityServe, World Help partner with LA churches for wildfire relief efforts

Two prominent Christian organizations are leading efforts to support families devastated by the catastrophic wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles County and surrounding areas in Southern California.

As thousands of acres continue to burn, CityServe and World Help are deploying vital aid and working with local churches and community partners to provide immediate relief to those in need.

The wildfires, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions, have caused widespread destruction across the region. The fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Sunset fires, have claimed over 9,000 structures, displaced more than 180,000 residents, and tragically claimed at least 10 lives. The ferocious flames have left communities in a state of crisis, and despite the tireless efforts of emergency responders, the situation remains dire.

In the face of this disaster, CityServe, a Christian nonprofit, is stepping in with coordinated relief efforts to provide critical supplies to families affected by the fires. The organization has already sent truckloads of essential goods, including water, food, hygiene items, clothing, and other necessities, to those in need.

Karl Hargestam, executive director of CityServe Network, says CityServe is leveraging its extensive network of churches and community partners to ensure that resources are distributed efficiently to the hardest-hit areas.

"We are heartbroken by the scale of this tragedy and the lives that have been lost," Hargestam said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the families and communities who have lost loved ones and those whose lives have been upended. We are fully committed to providing not just resources but also the compassion and hope needed to help them heal in this critical moment."

As part of their response efforts, CityServe is working closely with local churches to assess the most immediate needs of fire victims and determine which locations are best suited for command centers and delivery hubs, ensuring that aid reaches the people who need it most.

In addition to providing immediate relief, Hargestam said CityServe is committed to long-term recovery, helping families rebuild their lives after the fires are contained. The CityServe team, he said, is focused on a dual approach: delivering immediate supplies and planning for long-term support that will help families navigate the challenging process of recovery and rebuilding.

Meanwhile, World Help, a Christian humanitarian organization based in Forest, Virginia, is also stepping up to provide aid to those affected by the fires. The organization has dispatched emergency essentials to victims in Los Angeles County, including temporary shelter, food, hygiene items, and baby care supplies.

World Help President Noel Brewer Yeatts said the effort involves collaborating with local partners in the Los Angeles area to ensure that relief reaches the most vulnerable families and communities.

“So many people have lost everything to these fires, and it’s still far from over. Even once the fires have been contained, the work is only going to be just beginning,” he said. “People have lost their homes, their livelihoods, and World Help wants to do our part so that families and communities can begin the process toward not only surviving today, but then healing and rebuilding too.”

In addition to providing immediate relief, World Help is accepting donations to fund further efforts to assist fire victims. These donations will help provide financial support to local partners in Los Angeles who are able to quickly distribute food, clean water, shelter, clothing, and other essential supplies to those in need.

“We want to be there for people not just in their immediate crisis but also as they begin to rebuild their lives,” Yeatts continued. “This is a long-term commitment. The devastation is immense, and our goal is to support survivors through both the short-term relief efforts and the long-term recovery process.”

For those looking to support the victims of the LA County wildfires, both CityServe and World Help are accepting donations. For more information on how to contribute, visit their respective websites: cityserve.org and worldhelp.net/LAWildfires.