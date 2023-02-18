Candace Cameron Bure is right: Cancel culture is real but resistible

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shocked fans last year when she announced that she was parting ways with the once-wholesome Hallmark Channel after 15 years with the network. After starring in over 30 movies produced and aired by Hallmark, Bure decided it was time to close this chapter in her career in order to create more “wholesome” and “family-friendly” content. This decision, of course, stirred up controversy among viewers.

Bill Abbott, who is now the CEO of Great American Family, departed as CEO of Hallmark in 2020 after pushback erupted following Hallmark’s removal of a Zola commercial that featured two women getting married.

President and CEO of Hallmark Cards Inc. Mike Perry responded to the controversy by saying, “Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences.” The point was clear: There would be more same-sex storylines, more woke ideology.

In July 2022, Abbott announced the re-branding of GAF, just in time for Bure’s contract with Hallmark to expire. She jumped at the chance.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure said at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Those following the story were particularly set off by Bure’s comments about GAF neglecting to feature same-sex couples.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she explained.

Despite the assertions labeling Bure as a bigot and a sellout, Bure acknowledged that this was nothing new. In a recent interview with Julia Jeffress Sadler on an episode of the podcast “Unapologetic,” Bure had this to say about critics’ attacks on her conservative Christian beliefs,

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard.”

However, she emphasized that Christians outside of the United States face a much harsher reality:

“I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith. I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing, and our feelings get so hurt over it. And that isn’t nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries.”

For Candace, however, this humbling perspective doesn’t make it easier, and it doesn’t change her sentiment that Christians have an obligation to stand up for truth and stand firm when faced with threats of cancel culture — or worse. She explained,

“It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people. But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down.”

From the beloved DJ Tanner to Hallmark’s Queen of Christmas movies, Candace Cameron Bure continues to be salt and light in the world of American film and entertainment. It should come as no surprise to Christians that anyone standing firm in their convictions would be condemned and ostracized by society, and Candace Cameron Bure is no exception.

The words she shared on the recent “Unapologetic” with Julia Jeffress Sadler episode should serve as an encouragement to Christians for two reasons:

Persecution affects everyone, even those who have wealth, fame, and influence. Yet we have unity with one another no matter our status because of Christ. Because we have the truth on our side, we can be bold in our faith and stand firm in that truth, no matter the cost, in order that God may be glorified.

Cancel culture, persecution, whatever you want to call it, is a reality for Christians and has been since the beginning of time. Cain killed Abel because he was jealous that Abel’s offering was acceptable to God. Lot was a “righteous man who was distressed by the filthy lives of lawless men” who rejected him and “kept bringing pressure on him and moved forward to break down the door” of his house in Sodom.

Some of the earliest stories in the Bible revealed the reality men and women of faith would face because of their allegiance to the living God. Jesus Himself warned that the world would hate us because it hated Him first (John 15:18). The world has proved that time and again in the 2000+ years since His death and resurrection, and it won’t stop until He comes to take His Church home.

Despite our sufferings, whether it’s being labeled a bigot, being harassed by friends and family, being sued, losing a job, or being imprisoned, we can have confidence and take our greatest comfort in knowing that we belong to God.

As Jesus said in John 15:19, “… if you were of the world, then the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you.”

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.