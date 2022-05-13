Candace Cameron Bure says 'the enemy' attacked her home: 'The devil has no authority'

Actress Candance Cameron Bure said her home was under attack from the "enemy," and she did not realize it at first.

Bure posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday to share with her followers that she believes she and her family were targeted by the spirit of the devil after days of family members, including herself, being "irritable" towards each other.

"It's been cranky in my house for the last few days to the point that it's weird,” Bure revealed in a video message. “Like my house is usually really peaceful and happy. Everyone's been irritable, including me, and everyone is just like at each other. It's been like three days now."

"It finally hit me,” she continued. “I'm like, 'Oh, there's a spirit of irritability, there's a spirit of crankiness, there's a spirit of confusion. Oh, the enemy's attacking!"

The outspoken Christian was recently credited for leading her peer, actress Danica McKellar of "The Wonder Years" fame, to a faith in Christ. Although Bure frequently shares her faith, she admitted that she negated the spiritual attacks that may come her family's way from time to time.

"I think so easily, we forget and we want to just blame one another when things go wrong. And we forget that there's a very real and powerful enemy at work every single day of our lives,” the “Fuller House” star noted.

"That enemy is the devil,” Bure clarified. “He's real and he's at work, but the devil has no control or authority in my home.”

The mother of three made a declaration of faith.

"Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and reigns in my home!" she said.

"I call upon the Holy Spirit. I pray out any evil spirits that are in here,” Bure continued. “And I put on my worship music, it's just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture and God's Word, God's power, God's truth, and I just keep reminding myself of that.”

She ended her video post by advising others to keep their spiritual eyes open.

"I just want to encourage you today because maybe you are going through a tough time where there are things that are just unexplainable,” she concluded. “Yet, they are explainable. It's just sometimes we don't see it. But let's not forget what's going on in the world around us.”

Bure recently took an executive role at GAC Media, where she will produce and star in faith and family-friendly content. Bure’s signing with GAC Media is being pegged as a “megadeal” because the actress will now be able to create and develop her own content.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose,” Bure said in a statement. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”