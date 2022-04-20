Candace Cameron Bure exits Hallmark franchise, signs new deal to create family-friendly content

Candace Cameron Bure has taken an executive role at GAC Media where the outspoken Christian will produce and star in faith and family-friendly content.

According to Deadline, Bure was asked by GAC Media to curate programming for its channels GAC Family and GAC Living.

Bure, who is often lovingly described as the “Hallmark Christmas movie queen,” will be creating seasonal content through Candy Rock Entertainment, a joint-venture between the actress and Redrock Entertainment.

The “Fuller House” actress will also now have a hand in developing GAC's “Great American Christmas” franchise.

GAC Family is run by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks. Bure’s signing on to work with GAC Media is being pegged as a “megadeal” because the actress will now be able to create and develop her own family-friendly content.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose,” Bure said in a statement. “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Abbott, who used to be the CEO of Crown Media Family, which is affiliated with Hallmark, added: “Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars. She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming.”

The new venture means that Bure won't be appearing in any new Hallmark movies, according to Deadline.

Hallmark also announced that since Bure was the star of “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” no further episodes will be released.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace,” a Crown Media spokesman told Deadline. “We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

In 2019, the ground One Million Moms urged the Hallmark Channel to reverse its decision to air an ad depicting a lesbian wedding and to reject the push by the activist group GLAAD to create movies with LGBT characters and themes.

However, Hallmark said LGBT themes would be part of its holiday movie lineup and was working with GLAAD to “better represent the LGBTQ community across [its] portfolio of brands.”

Bure’s popular family-friendly TV series’ “Fuller House” and “Full House” are in rotation on GAC Family.