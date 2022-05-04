Danica McKellar shares faith journey after friend Candace Cameron Bure gifts her a Bible

Actress Danica McKellar, who's known by fans of the ABC series "The Wonder Years" for her role as Winnie Cooper, revealed that she’s been going to church in recent weeks and "discovering" the "pure part" of Christianity as she begins a relationship with the Lord.

In a post on Instagram live, McKellar said after having biases against organized religion, she's now beginning her journey to grow more connected with God as she seeks answers to questions such as "Who is the Holy Spirit," surmising that her questions will be answered as she reads her Bible more.

The actress, who's a regular on the Hallmark Channel, said it all began when her co-star, outspoken Christian Candace Cameron Bure, gifted her a Bible. McKellar revealed that she was skeptical about Christianity for many years, even though her father became a more active practicing Christian some 30 years ago.

"I'm not here to preach, but I have so much love in my heart. I just had to share what I'm experiencing and to share a little why I believe it's taken me up to this point to begin this journey, she said.

"In my life, starting in childhood, I had been made aware of all the hypocrisy in the various religions of Christianity, it being used for evil, power and control throughout history, and that had definitely biased me," she said about her misconceptions, even though she was introduced to the faith as a child and went to church with her father on Easter Sundays.

Now 47, she's had the revelation that God's love for His creation is limitless: "I can tell you I'm experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I've never had before, and it feels miraculous."

The veteran actress confessed that she reached out to Bure to learn more about Scripture because she was struggling with unforgiveness.

"It all started one evening when I was struggling with the idea of forgiveness and DM'd my good friend @candacecbure about a passage from the Bible she had [wrote] on her insta-stories, and then she sent me a Bible and invited me to church," she said.

Bure watched McKellar’s testimony video and commented on the post.

"God's love is bigger than any human love and when He sweeps you up in understanding how powerful it is, because He is, it's undeniable,” Bure wrote. “Praying for you on your journey and relationship with Jesus my sweet friend."

During the live chat, McKellar’s fans sent comments and questions, to which she responded by acknowledging that her Christian journey just began two weeks ago and she has much more to learn.

"I have been going to church and finding a lot of amazing love and peace and purpose, and it's blowing my mind,” she noted. “I always had this other preconceived notion of what that was when people talked about Jesus and the Lord. I just didn't quite get it. I feel a lot of joy in my heart and I always like to share that when I can with you guys."

She concluded by saying God’s "omnipresent love is there for you whenever you want it, whenever you're ready."