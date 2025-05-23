Home Opinion Can't afford a theme park vacation for your kids?

Dear Chuck,

We promised our children a theme park vacation this year, before I checked the prices. I am in shock. Should I back out or do it even though we can’t really afford it?

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Frugal Family

Dear Frugal Family,

When I was a boy, my parents allowed me to take a trip to Disneyland with a family of six who were driving from Texas to California in a station wagon! It was one of those classic station wagons with a rear-facing seat that popped up in the storage area. To save money, we stayed in a tent in KOA campgrounds at each stop along the way. Even though it was a very low-budget trip in a crowded car that seemed to take forever to get there and back, it is a memory I will always cherish — not just the theme park but the entire experience.

We preferred other forms of family vacations with our children, so it’s been a long time since I've visited a theme park. However, since you made a promise, I suggest you do your best to keep it, unless your children change their minds. From what I’ve read, with some dedicated planning, you may be able to enjoy a budget-friendly trip.

Become proactive early

Disney raised ticket prices this year and went to dynamic pricing. This means prices will vary according to the date. So, try to schedule the trip when prices dip, like during the hottest months. Another option is to go during school when rates are cheaper and there are fewer crowds. My wife, who helps me with these questions, found this article, which says Disney prices its parks based on the income of the top 20% of American households. It provides great information and charts for lodging, meals, and other fees.

Don’t get burned by buying discount tickets off eBay or Craigslist. They could be counterfeit. Deal with secure websites. The time you put into early planning could save you hundreds of dollars.

Stay within your budget

Determine how much you can realistically afford for a vacation. Then resolve to stay within that amount or a little under, so you are prepared for any unexpected charges.

If you need some extra funds, work together as a family to exercise some cost-cutting and income-producing measures. Months before you make the trip, stop eating out, cut some streaming services, have a garage sale, or sell items on Facebook Marketplace. “Eat the pantry,” and prep frugal meals to save money. Working on it ahead of time will help you find deals, save money to pay cash, and ultimately find more pleasure in the trip! Bring your children into the effort to help them appreciate the commitment you have made to provide them with this special trip. Think about exploring our State and National Parks in the future. Taking your family into God’s creation can be a worshipful experience and far more affordable.

Money saving tips

Aim for flexibility in travel dates — slower days and off-season will save you $$$.

Stay off-site unless early arrival and special passes are worth the extra money.

Research specials or vacation packages where everything is bundled at a discounted rate.

Avoid buying admission tickets at the gate; it usually pays to purchase in advance.

Pack a cooler with special food and drinks. Eat before you enter and go back to the car for a tailgate meal. Carry snacks/refillable water bottles with you if the park policy allows.

Bring your own stroller, sunscreen, umbrella, ponchos, band-aids, and pain relievers.

Carry water-resistant cases to protect your phones on water rides.

Find discount tickets through AAA, Sam’s, grocery stores, and online coupon codes.

Skip souvenirs and gift shops. Buy items ahead of time and surprise the family. T-shirts, caps, sunglasses, and stuffed animals can be purchased at home and packed for the trip.

Use your phone to skip souvenir photos.

See if your company offers employee discounts.

Season passes to regional parks offer fun rides and entertainment for less money — Six Flags, Dollywood, etc.

Price special passes to avoid long lines (often included in package deals).

Suggested websites for planning and more cost-saving suggestions:

● Touring Plans for Disney and Universal.

● Top 20 Amusement Parks in North America.

● Disney Discounts.

Consider discussing alternatives with your children before you absolutely commit to a theme park vacation. Instead of theme parks, we joined a fishing club, and our now-adult boys look back on the time we spent out there as a favorite memory of their childhood. Trips to visit family were also a part of our vacations. These are important to help your children create more offline connections in an online world.

We were made to work and rest, so keep your own needs in mind as well. A lot of people I know return sunburned and exhausted after a theme park trip. So, allow some time to recover when you get home. Be careful not to promise the children a trip that creates financial stress in the future!

Additional Reading:

Are Vacations Biblical?

Vacation Without Debt

Vacation Clubs, Timeshares, or None of the Above

Do you want more tools and tips on financial stewardship? Are you interested in receiving ministry updates from around the world? Sign up to receive the Crown Newsletter emails by using the form on the homepage at Crown.org.