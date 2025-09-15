Home Opinion Charlie Kirk: A martyr for faith and freedom

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has sent shockwaves through the nation, especially among conservative Christians. For many of us, his death is more than a political tragedy; it is the silencing of a voice that spoke boldly for Christ and for the values upon which this nation was founded. By every measure of how Protestant Evangelicals understand martyrdom in our age, Charlie Kirk died as a martyr.

In its most historic sense, martyrdom is the sacrifice of one’s life for confessing Christ. Yet even in the modern American context, where few are dragged to the stake for refusing to deny their faith, the word martyr still rightly applies to those who are targeted because their Christian convictions drive them to speak publicly, prophetically, and courageously. Charlie Kirk was such a man.

He was not merely a political commentator. He was not simply the founder of a student movement. He was not only a conservative firebrand. Charlie Kirk was, at his core, a Christian disciple whose faith shaped everything he said and did. He consistently reminded his audiences that America’s future depends on returning to biblical truth. He insisted that freedom itself comes from God, not government. He declared that a culture without Christ cannot endure. For these reasons, he drew not only political opposition but also the hatred of those who despise Christianity’s witness in the public square — especially on “Woke” College campuses.

When Charlie was gunned down while speaking at a university campus, doing what he always did, defending the truth without apology, it was not only his politics that were attacked. It was primarily his Christian worldview. The man’s identity was seamless: his political convictions were his Christian convictions. To strike him down was, in a very real sense, to strike at the faithful voice of the Church in politics.

History has recorded many martyrs who did not die in a cathedral or while preaching from a pulpit, but who nevertheless laid down their lives because their faith compelled them to engage the culture for Christ’s sake. Martin Luther King Jr. is rightly remembered as a Christian martyr because his civil rights work was born of his Christian calling. Likewise, Charlie Kirk should be remembered as a martyr because his activism was nothing less than the overflow of his devotion to Christ and the Scriptures.

His blood bears testimony. It tells us that free speech is under siege, that the culture’s enemies despise biblical values, and that following Christ with boldness carries a cost, even in a free America. America’s greatest adversaries aren’t merely foreign governments but poisonous philosophies — secularism, moral relativism, radical leftism, and anti-Christian cultural elites. Charlie gave his life to expose this evil and save our nation, while too many pastors — those called to be watchmen of the nation’s soul, shepherds of God’s flock, remain cravenly, even cowardly, silent from their pulpits. We should grieve Charlie’s loss but also honor his courage. The mantle now passes to us, that we too might speak as he spoke, live as he lived, and, if necessary, die as he died — faithful, unashamed, and unyielding in the face of opposition.

Many years ago, I visited India on three occasions to encourage Christians who were enduring significant bouts of persecution. I was part of a team of ministers led by the late Dr. M.A. Thomas, known for planting churches and Christian schools throughout India. Dr. Thomas and his colleagues had regularly suffered threats, beatings, and sometimes unjust imprisonment from Hindu and Muslim extremists.

While there, I learned an incredible story about Dr. Thomas. One day, a man wielding a knife came to the compound where Thomas served as head of a church, a Christian school, and a college located in Kota of Rajasthan. The man, a radicalized Muslim, cried loudly in the street for Dr. Thomas to come out so that he could kill him. Against the judgment of his colleagues and family, Dr. Thomas walked out the door of his home and, with unflinching courage, approached the man with the knife in his hand. Then something remarkable happened.

Dr. Thomas ripped open his shirt before the man, baring his naked chest to him. “Here,” said Thomas, “thrust your knife right here and take my life. Because I tell you that if you do, with every drop of my blood that falls to the ground, God will raise up a thousand more like me.”

The man walked away.

Tertulian said, “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.” If the death of Charlie Kirk means anything, it means that with his blood spilt, God will raise up thousands more like him.



What a tragedy! What a triumph!