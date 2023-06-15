Chick-fil-A is way worse than we thought

Earlier this month, social media was in an uproar with news that Chick-fil-A has officially gone over to the dark side by hiring a VP of Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI). No one knows why this became an issue recently; after all, Erick McReynolds has been VP of DEI since 2021. He was not a new hire but was promoted within the company, where he has been employed since 2007. The principles of DEI for Chick-fil-A are committing to be “Better at Together” and to foster “mutual respect, understanding, and dignity everywhere we do business.”

On its face, this is not objectionable. However, DEI initiatives across hundreds of U.S. companies are simply a rouse for a highly discriminatory system that encourages racism rather than a meritocracy.

As several journalists have pointed out, this is not a new phenomenon for the company. In fact, Chick-fil-A has been pandering to the woke mob for years. In 2019, after years of pressure from LGBT groups, the company stopped funding the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In 2020, the Chick-fil-A Foundation announced their new approach to charitable giving would focus on “nourishing the potential in every child” and donating to a smaller number of organizations focusing on education, homelessness and hunger. Though it reframed how grants would be allocated, the foundation did not expressly mention the LGBT controversy, nor did it exclude giving to faith-based charities in the future.

Back in 2019, the Federalist ran a story on how Chick-fil-A diverted its resources to organizations like Covenant House, which hosted drag queen story hour, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which vilifies conservatives with irrational hyperbole, accusing them of being white supremacists and racists.

As if those new programs were not evidence enough that Chick-fil-A is no longer the beacon of Christian values in Corporate America, the problem may actually be far more insidious.

In 2023, the Chick-fil-A Foundation funded a relatively small non-profit called Elevate USA. Its mission is to build “long-term, life-changing relationships with urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community.” They offer tutoring, mentoring, and other standard programs that serve at-risk youth. None of this is unusual until you explore the organization’s financing. Chick-fil-A has joined the murky underworld of the Silicon Valley liberal elites and their multi-billion dollar nonprofit empire targeting conservative and Christian values in every sector of American society. Let me explain.

Elevate USA receives over 75% of its $1 million+ funding from the Stand Together Foundation Inc. (notice the similarity in the language to “Better at Together” from the Chick-fil-A DEI page). This foundation had over $140 million in annual funding for 2021, with over $356 million in assets. A large chunk of their tax-free funding came from the National Philanthropic Trust, which had 9.4 billion dollars in revenue in 2021 and nearly 16 billion in assets. The funding ladder ultimately led to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), which accumulated over 15 billion dollars in assets in 2021. Though this web of organizations does not seem related to the average person, it is well-known for tracking terrorist financing or organized crime, money laundering schemes are often hidden behind a complicated set of interlocking companies to mask the sinister nature of their activities.

The SVCF invests millions of dollars in the California Black Freedom Fund to intentionally provide unrestricted funds to non-profits that advocate for public policy changes that “eradicate systemic and institutional racism.” The California Black Freedom Fund was also generously supplied with grants from the Gates Foundation, JP Morgan Chase, and others right after the 2020 riots to “build on the momentum” created during that time. Yes, they believe that the rioting and destruction of millions of dollars of personal property and government buildings in the summer of 2020 was a momentum they hoped to maintain and expand.

Despite its lofty goals and air of egalitarianism, the SVCF was slammed in the news for its toxic work culture and suspicious funding mechanisms. In addition to claims of workplace sexual harassment, unfair working conditions, and failure to serve local communities, SVCF became a repository for donor-advised funds (DAF) of wealthy Silicon Valley tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg. DAF's are a legal fiction that allows donors to get a tax deduction for billions of dollars they give to a tax-exempt entity while still controlling how that money gets spent. In other words, foundations like SVCF and the NPT are how Zuckerberg, Gates, and their buddies fund the massive effort to kill unborn babies, host drag shows for kids, and advocate for legislation that lets children castrate themselves without parental consent. These tech mob bosses have created and built thousands of small charities with the specific purpose of dismantling the foundational values of our society.

The biggest “charity” in the US last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy, was not the United Way or the Salvation Army but Fidelity Charitable, the not-for-profit arm of the mutual fund company, where about 150,000 donors have DAFs, second only to Gates Foundation. Fidelity gave its single largest donation of 2021, $141 million, to the Church of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormons. They also provide significant contributions to Planned Parenthood and the Salvation Army.

Chick-fil-A is the latest company in the crosshairs of furious conservatives calling for a boycott of popular companies like Budweiser and Target. However, what makes their allegiance to this network of disingenuous evildoers masquerading as do-gooders is their betrayal of their loyal patrons.



Chick-fil-A is a family-owned company, so they’re not beholden to the ESG standards of publicly traded companies. They cannot pretend they were forced into this agenda. Their largest consumer base has always been the Christian community. Yet, they have been trying to appease the left for over a decade and have now caved to the pressure to fit in. It reminds me of the biblical account of Lot, who, when faced with an angry mob that wanted to rape his angelic visitors, offered his daughters instead. The fear of the angry mob can make human beings do dreadful things.

So Chick-fil-A is not only woke, they have chosen the side of evil over the Christian community on whom they built their fortune. It's much worse than we thought. They have joined the soulless tycoons who sacrifice our children to this demonic agenda, warping their sense of self-identity in exchange for a lie. It is time that Christians call them out for their hypocrisy and remind them:

“Do not be bound together with unbelievers; for what partnership have righteousness and lawlessness, or what fellowship has light with darkness?” (2 Corinthians 6:14).