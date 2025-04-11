Home Opinion Christ forgives hardened criminals. But should we?

Prisons are rarely seen as places of hope or redemption. Recidivism rates worldwide are skyrocketing with upwards of 70% of prisoners reoffending and ending up back in prison in certain countries. With 12.2 million prisoners incarcerated worldwide, only one in three prison systems globally operates within their capacity. For countries facing overcrowding, their prison populations can be as high as six times above capacity. But that’s not the whole picture.

I am the CEO of Prison Fellowship International (PFI), an organization working in prisons across the world, and every day, I hear remarkable stories of transformation. Lives where hope had been abandoned now experience change and renewal through Jesus’ love.

In the past four months, I have visited men inside prisons in Brazil, Colombia and The Philippines and recently had this life story shared with me:

David was once a respected pastor at his church in Colombia, but when the bills started piling up, he turned from trusting God to a robbery plot, which resulted in a five-year prison sentence. During this time, his daughter was tragically raped by her maternal uncle. When David heard of what had happened, he was filled with anger and guilt and yearned for the death of his brother-in-law. But then, he met volunteers from PFI who invited him to take part in one of our programs. Step by step, he began rebuilding his relationship with God and experienced His love and forgiveness. By knowing the radical forgiveness of an all-merciful God, he too was able to overcome his overwhelming hatred and extend forgiveness to his daughter’s rapist. Now, David works as a volunteer for Prison Fellowship Colombia, sharing the Gospel message that opens the darkest of cell doors.

I don't share lightly about deeply painful realities like David's. The effects of crime are hideous, and criminal behavior deserves punishment. However, our mission in Jesus Christ seeks a world in which that punishment is just, restorative, and in the best of cases, redemptive. Time and again, I hear horrific and tragic stories, and I am challenged to consider my own heart. I find it far easier to tell others to forgive than to practice it myself, no matter how small the offence against me. Equally, I am a sinner and do things wrong. I would like to be forgiven by others.

So, when I hear of victims and survivors forgiving those who have wronged them, I am humbled. Do I do the same?

As Christians, we know that we are called to live lives of great love by emulating Christ and His sacrificial love for us displayed on the cross. To extend the hand of friendship, even when it costs us something. In fact, Jesus calls us not to forgive just once, but 70-seven times seven (Matthew 18:21-22).

One story I’m reminded of is that of Corrie Ten Boom. She and her family hid Jewish people in their home during the Second World War, as part of the Dutch resistance movement. They were eventually betrayed to the Gestapo, and Corrie’s father died in prison soon after, with her sister Betsie later dying in a concentration camp. However, before she died, Betsie said some of the most powerful words imaginable: “There is no pit so deep that God's love is not deeper still. God will give us the love to be able to forgive our enemies.”

I have received grace, love and forgiveness from a good God. I need and want to mirror the same to others. I believe that, like David and Betsie, this is only possible through the life-giving power of the Holy Spirit, who teaches us and guides us in all things, including forgiveness. There is no crime and no prisoner who cannot be reached through Christ’s love.

I am honored to have a front-row seat to the incredible work of countless colleagues and volunteers who view this as their life’s vocation. I believe that what we are doing here on earth, loving and displaying radical grace and forgiveness, will have eternal consequences. We show mercy and forgiveness to people who, in the eyes of the world, are unforgivable and beyond redemption.

But not to God

Every one of us, as Christians, is called to live out a life of grace and forgiveness, even when we don’t feel like it. Even when people do not “deserve” our forgiveness, change their ways or do not say “sorry,” Jesus’ call is to show love. It’s a hard teaching from Jesus. It was hard when He walked the earth 2,000 years ago as the incarnate Son of God, and it still is today.

This mercy and grace are what we should be known for as Christians. Radical love and radical forgiveness because of the extravagant love and forgiveness shown to us. As the Apostle John said, we love because He first loved us (1 John 4:19). It’s the story the world is crying out for, and we are the storytellers. As one of my friends says, we are called to be the “walking Bible.” What a mission we have, friends, and what an opportunity.