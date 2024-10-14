Home Opinion Christians are woefully unprepared for this cultural moment

There’s a disconnect between what Christians profess on Sunday morning and how they live the rest of the week. Leading up to the 2024 election, this especially applies to Evangelical civic engagement — or a lack thereof.

A new survey commissioned by the Institute for Faith and Culture (IFC), in partnership with Lifeway Research, reveals that while an overwhelming majority — 93% — of respondents believe it’s important to interpret the world through Scripture, and 87% believe the Bible speaks to modern issues, their commitment often stops short of biblically-informed civic action.

Despite 76% agreeing that God is concerned with how they vote, it’s been reported that over 40 million Christians who are eligible to vote remain unregistered to vote. This raises an urgent question: If Christians are called to be salt and light, why are so many sitting on the sidelines during such a critical moment in our nation's history?

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The gap between belief, public dialogue, and engagement

According to the survey, 24% of Evangelicals have altogether given up on trying to influence our culture; another 6% are simply unsure about their efforts bearing any fruit. For the remaining 70% who still seek to engage, there is a noticeable reluctance to act.

Only 38% actively seek opportunities to promote the Bible’s perspective on controversial topics, likely due to fears of backlash or societal pressure. Even more concerning, 46% admitted they are either only ready to discuss a few biblical truths they know well, or worse, they’re not prepared to share what the Bible says at all.

When it comes to voting, the statistics are even more devastating. Even though 76% agreed that God is concerned with how they vote, fewer than half of the respondents strongly agreed that they make voting decisions based upon biblical truths.

This gap between belief, public dialogue, and civic participation should be alarming. The societal problems of our day are predominantly spiritual, and our culture is grappling with moral and ethical challenges that require Christians to step up — not just in their personal faith, but also in the public arena. When Christians fail to engage, they leave a void in the public spheres of culture — a void ready to be filled with the influence of destructive, secular ideologies. And in many cases, biblical values are not just ignored; they are actively undermined.

Challenges in engagement

One primary reason Christians hesitate to engage in cultural and political discussions is a lack of preparation. The survey revealed that while 92% believe Christians have a responsibility to share biblical truths with those who hold different views, 53% said they rarely have opportunities to do so. Even more telling, only 35% feel ready to address most cultural and hot-button issues from a biblical perspective.

This lack of readiness leaves many Christians feeling timid and unsure of how to defend their beliefs in a world that increasingly rejects biblical truth. As a result, many choose silence over engagement, opting for comfort rather than confrontation. But silence is not an option in today’s cultural moment. Our faith compels us to engage, not out of anger or fear, but out of love for our neighbors and a desire to see society thrive through God’s intended design.

Call to action

Passivity is no longer a viable option. The political and cultural landscape of our nation is shifting rapidly, and if Christians fail to act, we risk losing the opportunity to influence our nation for good. Registering to vote, staying informed, engaging in public dialogue, and casting ballots for candidates who uphold a biblical worldview are essential steps in ensuring our country returns to righteousness.

Churches must play a vital role in equipping their congregations to engage thoughtfully and confidently. Society suffers under fair-weather Christianity. As the Bible speaks to all areas of life, pastors and ministry leaders should present biblical truth that will prepare their congregations to navigate today’s complexities with conviction and compassion.

Organizations like Vote Your Faith, which partners with the Institute for Faith and Culture, offer resources to help Christians connect their faith with their civic duties, including voter registration drives and educational guides on key issues.

Christians cannot afford to remain on the sidelines this election season. Our vote is an act of stewardship, which can bring about positive change that resonates with God’s desire for His creation. It’s time to move from passive, personal faith to active, public participation, trusting that God will work through our efforts to bring His Kingdom values into the public square.

Wakeup call

The findings of this study are a wake-up call for Christians across the nation. A truly thriving culture requires more than just belief — it demands action. As followers of Christ, we are called to be salt and light in every sphere of influence, including politics. The stakes are too high for us to ignore this responsibility.

At a time when biblical values are increasingly challenged, the role of the Christian voter is more important than ever. Let us rise to the occasion, engage with grace and conviction, and ensure that our faith shapes not only our personal lives but the future of our nation.