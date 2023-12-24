Home Opinion Christmas is proof you matter to God

A thousand Christmas cards, songs, and stories ask: “What is Christmas?” I say to people: Christmas is proof you matter to God.

Wouldn’t it be heartbreaking to think you had no value as a human being? It’s crushing to feel alone and worthless — many do, especially now.

I meet many young people who are convinced their lives are meaningless. A big part of Truth for a New Generation is helping them realize Jesus loves and values them. Jasmine was one such young adult.

Jasmine came to our conference. In her early 20s, Jasmine wanted to know God but didn’t know how. When we asked people to respond if they wanted to know God, she walked up to me. She didn’t know what to say, so I offered a sample prayer: “Dear Lord, thank You for creating me. Thank You for loving me…” Jasmine repeated the words. For some reason, I added, “And thank you that my life has value because I am made in your image.” Jasmine began to sob, “I can’t pray that.”

Trembling, she whispered, “I’m worthless...” Reaching for a tissue revealed her scarred arms. My heart broke for this precious, hurting person.

Jackie Owens, a powerful woman of God, joined us, encouraging Jasmine’s tiny whisper. Jasmine and Jackie prayed almost inaudible, but earnest: “Thank you, God, for loving me and giving my life value in Jesus.”

I don’t know Jasmine’s story, but I suspect her journey is like countless others who feel empty inside. I know this: When Jesus comes into a life, He heals decades of pain, abuse, and emptiness. Like the star over Bethlehem, things brighten when Jesus arrives.

Very often, people look different after encountering Christ; they’re radiant. Jasmine was. So were some first-century shepherds. Why? Because Christmas — Jesus’ arrival — proves you matter to God. I know that’s true for several reasons:

Christmas is prophetic

Jesus came as promised, and He will come to you. “Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet” (Matthew 1:22).

Christmas is incarnational

God became human. “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).

Christmas is redemptive

God’s arrival changes everything. “God sent forth His Son, born of woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent the Spirit of His Son into our hearts, crying, “Abba! Father!” So you are no longer a slave, but a son, and if a son, then an heir through God” (Galatians 4:4-7).

Christmas is historical

Jesus’ birth is a fact, not a fable. Peter wrote, “For we did not follow cleverly devised fables when we told you about the power and coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. We were eyewitnesses…” (2 Peter 1:16).

Christmas is artistic and aesthetic

“…He is altogether lovely. This is my beloved, and this is my friend” (Song of Songs 5:16). The world’s most beloved and long-lived works of art, literature, and music reflect Christian themes, most prolific among them the birth of Jesus.

Christmas is personal

“What about you?” Jesus asked. “Who do you say I am?” (Matthew 16:15), and “Who do the crowds say I am?” (Luke 9:18).

“Who am I to this world?” is the wrong question. “Who are you to Jesus?” is all that matters. He answered by coming 2,000 years ago.

Like Jasmine’s story, the story of Christmas — Jesus’ story — is personal. He came for you and will come to you, whoever and wherever you are.

“God wouldn’t want me. Jesus can’t help someone who’s done what I’ve done. I’m worthless.” Jesus came on that first Christmas, and He’s come millions of times since to one heart at a time. He was born in a stable full of rats and sheep dung. Whatever your mess, He’s seen worse.

Christmas is God’s proof that He knows where we are — He cares. He loved us so much that He sent His only Son (John 3:16). Truth is, without Him, we are broken. We are of little value. We probably deserve exactly what we have. But that’s the message of Christmas. God came into a messy place where no one deserved Him — He still does.

Christmas proves you matter to God.