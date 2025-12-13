Home Opinion Christmas reminder: God meets us in the 'fields' of modern life

What happens when Jesus meets you at work? The shepherds were at work when they encountered the angels. They were in the fields tending their flocks — engaged in the ordinary, routine tasks that defined their days. In the midst of their work, something extraordinary happened. From out of nowhere, an angel appeared with a message that changed their lives forever.

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger’” (Luke 2:8-12).

The Savior had been born, and the shepherds were invited to witness His arrival.

“​​So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them” (Luke 2:16-18).

From the fields to the manger, this moment of transformation is a powerful reminder of how Jesus meets us in the everyday. Just as the shepherds were called out of their routine to experience the miraculous, we, too, are invited to encounter Jesus in profound ways, even in our professional lives.

For many of us, we spend our days managing spreadsheets, leading teams, jumping between calls and serving customers. We’re not shepherds, but our work often feels routine. We’re in the “fields” of modern life. The demands of deadlines, goals and responsibilities leave little room for awe or reflection. Too often, we lose sight of how God can work through even our most mundane tasks.

The shepherds’ story reminds us that no part of our work is too insignificant for God to use. The fields were the shepherds’ workplace, and that’s exactly where the angel showed up to them. The same holds true for us — our workplaces are not separate from our faith journeys. They’re connected more than we know.

When the shepherds heard the angel’s message, they immediately left their fields and flocks to see Jesus. Their willingness to step away from their work to go and be with Jesus speaks volumes. So does the fact that God chose them to hear this message. The shepherds were everyday workers, yet they were chosen to stand in awe at the manger.

Think about your work life … We often hesitate to step away from the urgent for the important, but the Christmas story calls us to make room for moments of awe, worship, and transformation. It calls us to pause — amid deadlines, meetings, and projects — to reflect on the miracle of Christ’s birth. When we do this, we experience the extraordinary in our ordinary.

After visiting the manger, the shepherds returned to their fields, but they were changed. They glorified and praised God, carrying the joy of their experience back to their workplace. This is the heart of the Christmas story: It’s an encounter with Christ that transforms us and brings meaning to our lives.

This year, as we celebrate Christmas, let’s take a cue from the shepherds. Take the time to pause amid the chaos of work to reflect on the miracle of Christ’s birth. Allow His presence to transform your perspective on work, shifting it from routine to worship. Let’s carry the joy of the manger into our offices, to our meetings, and through our businesses, glorifying God in all we do.