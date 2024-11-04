Home Opinion Conservatives are twisting the truth about human sexuality

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly recently appeared on “Real Time with Bill Maher” where she discussed various topics including her views on transgenderism, justifiably denouncing the physical mutilation of children.

Clips of her statement immediately went viral on X. Kelly, like several other conservative and “classical liberal” commentators are increasingly outspoken about the use of so-called “gender-affirming care” — puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors with gender dysphoria.

Yet many of these same voices are also ardent defenders of the gay community. In 2022, following the announcement by gay “conservative” podcaster Dave Rubin that he and his “husband” were expecting two children via surrogacy, Megyn Kelly responded enthusiastically on X with: “WHAT?! THIS IS AMAZING NEWS!!! So happy for you!!!” Kelly says she is Catholic, but even the progressive-leaning Pope Francis has explicitly condemned both surrogacy and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The Eastern Orthodox Church and the Southern Baptist Convention are also against IVF. In both the surrogacy and IVF process, multiple human embryos are created and implanted; with the remaining destroyed.



This is a Frankenstein technology comparable to the removal of body parts from otherwise healthy children. Both are horrific. But while many are outraged by the violence of “partial-birth abortions” others are less offended by those performed during the first trimester. But death is death, and while it may seem almost wholesome that two “married” gay men are announcing the arrival of their test-tube babies, it’s still violent and ugly, contrary to God’s design.

According to Google Trends, interest in the term “transgender” drastically increased for the first time in history during the month of July 2015. The US Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage on June 26, 2015. As a result of this far-reaching redefinition of the historical and traditional meaning of marriage, seemingly banal adjustments needed to be made in terms of wedding certificates issued by local authorities. For instance, “bride” and “groom” would be replaced by “Spouse 1” and “Spouse 2.” In an instant, through the singular will of the human mind, reality could be transformed merely by altering a few words on a form. Or on social media; someone could ostensibly change their pronouns, their name, or their sex. Without the utilization of hormone replacement therapy or surgery. We are truly living within the “matrix.” And it's looking more and more like Hell.

I grew up in the 1970s and 80s. For someone who believed they were “gay,” it was an interesting time. In terms of entertainment, homosexual characters were almost everywhere from Studio 54 to the TV show “Soap.” However, within a few years of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, doctors in New York City and San Francisco started noticing homosexual men who were habitually infected with a series of virulent sexually transmitted infections. The most extreme outcomes of the sexual revolution were proving to be incredibly unstable. Consequently, by the mid-80s, the image of the gay man completely changed into the emaciated victim. By the end of the decade, that picture became violent and angry; symbolized in the militant AIDS activist group Act-Up that notoriously desecrated Holy Communion at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1989. Then the vitriol began to ease when the pharmaceutical industry came to the rescue in the form of antiviral cocktails that transformed a death sentence into a manageable condition. As a result, by the end of the 90s, homosexuality had lost all its prior AIDS-related stigma with several celebrities who were willing to come out as gay, like Ellen DeGeneres, and others as bisexual, like Madonna.

At this time, I first started hearing widespread discussion concerning the possibility of legalized same-sex marriage. But in 1996, only 27% of Americans supported it. I subsequently noticed that it was the Boomers who were those primarily pushing for it, thinking it would be a means to combat the AIDS epidemic. Although they had come out during the homosexual heyday of hedonism during the 70s, the subsequent trauma they collectively experienced caused them to retreat into what they once referred to as the “oppressive heteronormative institution of monogamy and marriage,” as author Carl Wittman documented in his groundbreaking 1971 book “Gay Manifesto.”

In the 21st century, those same Boomers began to reshape the public perception of homosexuality once again; especially through television with “Queer as Folk” and “Queer Eye for The Straight Guy” which maintained that gay guys were better at being men than heterosexual males. With “Will & Grace” as propaganda, it was brilliant because it peddled humor and gay stereotypes while transcending them by implanting the idea of a conventional gay man that could be acceptable to Middle America. Consequently, within a few years, a same-sex male couple with kids was pictured in front of their suburban home in an advertisement for Nabisco Honey Maid Graham crackers. Despite zero scientific evidence, Lady Gaga convinced the world that gays were just “Born that Way.” Within 10 years, the greatest PSYOP in American history was a success — support for same-sex marriage grew from 26 to 64%.



Now, few are willing to go against the majority on this issue. In probably one of the most torturous conversations in podcast history, Jordan Peterson and his longtime friend Dave Rubin discussed the “promise and pitfalls” of same-sex parenting. For much of their conversation, Peterson contended that children need a parent of each sex. But Rubin had an answer for each of his points: including that his partner could exhibit traditionally feminine attributes such as being “nurturing and loving.” Peterson mentioned the importance of breast-feeding. Rubin said: “I have…two industrial freezers full of breast milk.” Afterward, Peterson totally conceded, lastly stating: “…if you want to have kids, that's a good thing. And so, I would be fully supportive of that. And so, congratulations, Dave.”



This whole sad interaction is reminiscent of another one that Rubin had years earlier with Bishop Robert Barron during which Rubin asked him if the Obergefell decision was correct. Barron responded: “Yeah, no, I do, but I don’t think I want to press it much further … at the same time I wouldn’t want to get on a crusader’s tank and try to reverse that.” For decades, pro-lifers certainly pressed the Roe decision and eventually reversed it. There is no such impetus amongst conservatives for marriage. To even stand up for the truth. Or to even present it.



The cowardice and compromise from public figures and thought leaders, including and especially those in the Church, shortchanges the life-giving power of the Gospel, and it does not offer hope for men who were ensnared in gross sexual sin like I once was.

In the US alone, over 300,000 gay men have died of AIDS. Additionally, sexually transmitted Hep C and anal cancer are endemic in the gay male community. And there are decades of evidence that proves a strong correlation between childhood sexual abuse and a later manifestation of a gay identity.



In her book “Irreversible Damage,” much celebrated by conservatives and classical liberals, Abigail Shrier found a profile of a girl with underlying psychological issues who is especially drawn to LGBT ideology. This is also true of most young gay men and women. But no one talks about that. The silence amongst many conservatives after Obergefell helped to bring about the trans kids phenomena and the Frankenstein reality of gay surrogacy. Dave Rubin originally intended for his biological sister to have her donor eggs fertilized by his husband’s sperm.

Now that conservatives are openly supporting gay marriage and same-sex surrogacy, the question becomes: What’s next? I don’t know. But if history is any guide, it won’t be good.