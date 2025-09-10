Home Opinion Does the Bible forbid tattoos?

Tattoos are everywhere today: from celebrities to everyday people to even pastors. Body art has become a common form of expression. But what does the Bible say about tattoos?

The only verse in the Bible on tattoos

The only verse in the Bible that directly addresses tattoos is Leviticus 19:28: “You shall not make any cuts on your body for the dead or tattoo yourselves: I am the LORD.”

At first glance, this seems like a clear command against tattoos. But we need to consider the historical context. In the ancient world, pagan nations often marked their skin to honor the dead or dedicate themselves to idols. God called Israel to be different—set apart in their worship and lifestyle. This law was part of a larger set of holiness regulations that marked Israel as distinct from surrounding nations.

Theologically, it is also important to distinguish between moral and ceremonial laws in the Old Testament. Moral laws are general principles of right and wrong that apply to all ages. Ceremonial laws are laws that set Israel apart from its pagan nations as God’s holy people. These are not binding to Christians today because Christ has fulfilled the law (Romans 10:4; Galatians 3:23-25).

For instance, the verse right before Leviticus 19:28 commands, “You shall not round off the hair on your temples or mar the edges of your beard” (Leviticus 19:27). Christians have obviously not kept this command, and they have not sinned in so doing. The prohibition of tattoos can similarly be seen as a ceremonial, not moral, command, which is not binding on Christians today.

Personal motivation and conscience

The more important thing to address is Christian liberty and conscience. Jesus and Paul declared all foods clean (Mark 7:18-19; Romans 14:14; Colossians 2:16-17), in contrast with the kosher laws, but Paul still said that one could sin in eating certain foods because the eating was not done in faith (Romans 14:23).

In cases of adiaphoras—things that Scripture neither commands nor forbids—the Bible prohibits not the act but the motive. Am I getting a tattoo as a sign of rebellion against authority, or am I trying to demonstrate my allegiance to God by imprinting a cross on my skin?

The Bible’s answer points us less to a rule and more to principles of wisdom and conscience. Before getting a tattoo, believers should ask:

Does this tattoo glorify God or point away from Him (1 Corinthians 10:31)?

What is my motivation—self-expression, cultural pressure, rebellion, or witness?

Will this tattoo help or hinder my testimony to others (1 Corinthians 8:12-13)?

Can I do this with a clear conscience before the Lord (Romans 14:23)?

Am I doing this in love (Romans 13:10; Galatians 5:14)?

Each Christian should approach these questions prayerfully, with Scripture as their guide.