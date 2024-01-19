Home Opinion Don Wildmon: A Heaven-sent blessing for America

In the chaos and tumult that encapsulated my Christmas season of 2023 (generated by my wife’s breaking her hip on Dec. 17, and her subsequent surgery and rehab), I missed the fact that a giant of the faith, Don Wildmon, left us and went home to be with Jesus last Dec. 28.

I was momentarily saddened by the news, but then greatly encouraged that this dedicated Christian brother is now free from the suffering of his debilitating disease and is forever in the presence of Jesus, having heard, “Well done, thy good and faithful servant!”

Wildmon, a native Mississippian, graduated from Millsaps College in 1960 and, after serving in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963, received his master of divinity from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in 1965. Dr. Wildmon served as a pastor in the United Methodist denomination until 1977 when he founded the National Federation for Decency, which later morphed into the American Family Association.

In 1991, he began the American Family Radio Network, which soon grew to approximately 200 radio stations. Wildmon’s grassroots network was extraordinarily well organized and his followers were deeply committed to the Rev. Wildmon and his vision for restoring traditional, family-oriented Christian values in America. When he asked them to boycott something, they did. When he asked them to protest something, they protested. They loved and trusted “Brother Don.”

In 2002, Wildmon and Free Congress Foundation Chairman Paul Weyrich founded the Arlington Group, a coalition think tank of conservative cultural groups working for a common consensus on issues such as marriage, abortion and the metastasizing moral decline of American culture and entertainment.

It was my privilege to have known Wildmon for many years and to have worked with him closely on many issues of common concern. When God called me into Gospel ministry at 16 years of age in 1962, He laid America on my heart as my “mission field.” I believe it was Wildmon’s as well.

He had a great love for Jesus and for America and he desperately wanted to see America return to a time when Christianity held far greater sway over Americans and their culture.

Wildmon liked to play off his Mississippi accent and present himself as just a “country preacher” concerned about increasing moral indecency. However, his opponents learned to underestimate him at their own peril. Don was one of the shrewdest, wisest, and most sophisticated minds I encountered during my entire ministry in the so-called “culture wars” for America’s soul and America’s future.

Don’s wisdom was matched both by his courage and his integrity. As we used to say where I come from in Texas, Don “had no backup lights!” He was fearless in pursuit of what he believed was right. He definitely had the courage of his convictions. And it was clear to anyone who worked with him for any time at all that he was in it for the cause, not for himself.

Wildmon had less ego than perhaps any religious leader I have had the privilege of knowing. And his followers knew that and loved him all the more for it.

In one of the presidential cycles, people were waiting to see who Wildmon would choose to support. I remarked at the time that when he did endorse, you would see it reflected in the polling because “Don Wildmon is a general who has lots of loyal soldiers and they follow his lead.” Sure enough, when he did endorse, the poll bounce was immediate for his candidate.

People who were involved in the “culture wars” of the last quarter of the 20th and the first quarter of the 21st centuries will all bear witness that Wildmon was a huge influence for all that was right and good.

Don always kept his priorities right. He often said, “God does not require that we be successful. He only requires that we be faithful.” He believed that, and he lived that!

America and the Christian church were much blessed for having Don Wildmon walk and minister amongst us.