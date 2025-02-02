Home Opinion Equity: The deadliest enemy of humanity

She was walking through an airport in Columbia, dreaming of finally being free from the curse of poverty. No longer would she have to think about where her next meal was coming from to feed her two children — because she would at last be rich. All she had to do was carry a small bag through security and then past customs officials — who wouldn’t be able to find the white powder in her carry-on bag.

Two weeks earlier, a stranger had approached her and asked if she would like to earn $10,000 by simply carrying a bag from her home country of Mexico into Columbia. It would contain the normal belongings of a young woman, but hidden in the actual framework would be five pounds of cocaine. As soon as she walked out of customs, a waiting taxi would take her to a hotel, where someone would contact her, pick up the bag, and pay her the $10,000. She had even seen video of the cocaine being put into the framing as the bag was being manufactured.

She was understandably nervous as she approached security and placed it on the X-ray machine. It went through without a hitch. She then passed through the body scan herself. No problem. Now it was just a matter of getting through customs.

A friendly officer asked for her passport, looked at it, and then inquired as to how long she would be in Columbia and what she wanted to do while she was there. After she said she was visiting her mother, he smiled politely and handed back the passport. His smile boosted her confidence as she walked toward the exit door.

Suddenly, she saw something that caused her heart to skip a beat. Her bag was on the floor, and beside it stood a customs officer with a dog. The animal seemed excited and was gesturing toward her bag. Then came two more questions, but these were not so friendly: “Is this your bag?” “Did you pack it yourself?” She said “yes” to both. Two customs officers then accompanied her and the bag into another room, in which stood three more officers, one filming the proceedings with a video camera.

The bag was opened. The personal contents were removed. The framework was then quickly cut open with large pliers, and the white powder was tested. An officer turned to the visibly shaken woman and said, “Madam, this has tested positive for cocaine, as you can see. You are under arrest for the illegal possession and transportation of cocaine in Columbia.”

A few moments later, the powder had been carefully weighed. The officer then turned to her and solemnly said that it would mean a 10- to 15-year prison sentence in a Columbian prison for this mother of two.

She felt crushed. She prayed out loud and then, through tears, said she had made a terrible mistake … that it was her first time…that she had been tricked, lied to … that she was truly sorry. She told the officers that she had two kids and a dying mother. But it was all to no avail. They put her in handcuffs, accompanied her to the airport holding cell, and closed the door.

As much as they pitied her, they couldn’t let her go because they were bound by law to see that justice was done. Something called “equity” called for it. She had violated the law, and now she must face the fearful consequences.

Sinful man thinks he will outwit God when he violates His Law:

“He has said in his heart, ‘God has forgotten; He hides His face; He will never see’” (Psalm 10:11).

But nothing is hidden from His holy eyes, and the frightening consequence for sin is death and then damnation. Unless the grace of God in Christ intervenes, guilty sinners will appear before the judgment seat of Almighty God. And equity will demand absolute justice on that fearful day:

“With righteousness He shall judge the world, and the peoples with equity” (Psalm 98:9).

The greatest enemy of sinful humanity is not fanatical dictators or terrorist groups with nuclear weapons. It is equity. Equity will mercilessly call for the terrible swift sword of eternal justice. God help us to warn this evil world.