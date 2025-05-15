Home Opinion Former Muslim woman: Hidden dangers of Islamic Sharia enclaves in the US Hidden Dangers of Sharia Enclaves

The development of Muslim-centered enclaves like the proposed EPIC City in Texas presents a danger to our cherished national freedoms. If I had lived in one such city, as a Muslim convert to Christianity, I would have lost custody of my daughter.



For people like me, who God has called to salvation in Christ, this threat is deeply personal. These projects risk trapping women, particularly those who leave Islam, in systems that bypass God-given rights, threatening the biblical foundation of our society.

The United States shines as a beacon of liberty, built on principles from Scripture: justice, equality and the freedom to worship. Yet, from Hamtramck, Michigan, to the planned EPIC City in Texas, we see a troubling trend. EPIC City is a proposed self-governing Islamic enclave with a mosque, school and 1,200 homes, managed by a non-profit tied to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC). This isn’t just a neighborhood; it’s a system where private agreements could quietly enforce Sharia law, sidestepping American protections.

Our Constitution ensures secular governance, and Sharia courts have no place in our legal system. However, the 1925 Federal Arbitration Act allows individuals to resolve disputes via voluntary religious principles, including Sharia, as long as it complies with U.S. law.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

This appears to be about freedom of choice, but for women who later embrace Christ, it’s a snare.



Imagine signing a Sharia-based marriage contract, only to find, after choosing Jesus, you’ve lost rights to property, child custody, or even physical safety. In some Islamic interpretations, apostasy isn’t just frowned upon; it’s a death sentence. A young British woman I mentor, who converted to Christianity, was told by her family that she should be killed for her conversion. After her family repeatedly appeared at her workplace searching for her, she was forced to resign and move to a secret location. How can she live safely in England under this constant fear of murder? This is a firsthand example of the dangers these women face, and communities such as these would only exacerbate the problem.

EPIC City’s leaders claim it’s an inclusive community under Texas law. However, the project’s ties to scholars with controversial pasts, including views on harsh punishments, raise concerns about its true aims. This isn’t about all Muslims — many are faithful Americans who cherish liberty and love what America offers all of us. The issue is Islamism, a political movement seeking to impose Sharia as a societal framework.

Initiatives like EPIC City add a new dimension to this problem by prioritizing private arbitration, establishing areas where American justice is removed entirely.

Orthodox Jewish communities use Beth Din courts for arbitration, but the risks differ. Jewish law doesn’t enforce apostasy penalties or polygamy, which some Sharia interpretations allow. A woman leaving Judaism faces social rejection, not life-threatening decrees. In contrast, Sharia’s strictest forms can endanger apostates, especially women. This isn’t hypothetical — it’s real, and it’s a direct challenge to the biblical command to “act justly and to love mercy” (Micah 6:8).

Our nation’s experiment — a people united by values, not ethnicity — is fragile. We’ve embraced diversity, but we cannot forsake the biblical roots of our liberty. Europe’s struggles, where Islamist influence has reshaped communities, warn us of what’s at stake. The U.K., once a stronghold of Christian heritage, now faces cultural shifts we must resist. If we stay silent, America could follow.

This is a spiritual battle, and God calls us to act. We must protect men and women who choose Christ, ensuring they’re not ensnared by systems that erode U.S. protections. Texas officials are investigating EPIC City for alleged legal violations, but it is unlikely they will find enough to stop this project. Therefore, we must do more as Americans to stop the continued outgrowth of these sorts of endeavors.

First, we must join hands with the Jewish community to reject the anti-Jewish hate that is growing because of the unholy alliance between the radical Left and Islamists. The vitriol we see on college campuses — students cheering for groups like Hamas and calling for the destruction of Israel — demonstrates that our youth are blind to Scripture’s moral clarity. A generation questioning their God-given identity reflects a nation adrift, vulnerable to ideologies that reject biblical truth.

Second, we should make every attempt to help our Muslim neighbors integrate better into American mainstream society. If they felt more welcome in our homes and communities, maybe they would be less inclined to join these isolated cities that stifle their freedom. If we do not actively engage in the preservation of our values, not just for ourselves but for all of society, then we risk losing them through people actively seeking to destroy them.

What’s at stake? The right to change your faith without fear. The right to raise your children in Christ’s love. The right to live under laws reflecting God’s justice, not human oppression. Let us all join this fight — write to your elected officials, pray for courage, and stand for the principles that make America a light to the world. “Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up” (Galatians 6:9). We’re not just saving our nation; we’re saving souls. We must act now, before the lion devours what we hold dear.