Father's Day is more than a celebration — it's a reminder

Every child longs for their father's love — not just in the form of provision or protection, but through what he gives of himself: words that affirm, hands that embrace, and a steady presence that says, "You matter more than words can express."

A father's blessing is one of the most powerful gifts a child can receive — and one of the most important a father can give. This kind of blessing is deeply biblical. In the Old Testament, when fathers like Isaac blessed their children, they weren't just sharing sentimental thoughts; they spoke identity and destiny with spiritual authority. It was an act rooted in God's design for the family and had a lasting impact. That need hasn't changed.

Every child longs to hear their father's voice speak life over them. I've longed for it, and I'm sure you have too.

At the heart of a blessing is a meaningful touch. Scripture shows us again and again the power of physical presence. Whether it was Isaac drawing his son close or Jesus gathering children into His arms to bless them, the message was clear: love is more than words — it's also in our actions. A hug, a hand on the shoulder, an arm around the back — these simple gestures still speak volumes. They tell a child, "You're safe. You're wanted. You're mine."

But love also needs to be spoken. Too many children grow up never hearing the words, "I love you," or "I'm proud of you." Without them, there's a void that silence only deepens. Words from a father carry incredible power. They can shape identity, restore confidence, and build inner strength that helps a child face the world. That's not just good parenting — that's biblical. Proverbs 18:21 reminds us that "the tongue has the power of life and death." When a father speaks blessing, he is doing what God the Father does for us — calling out purpose, affirming worth, and reminding us we are never alone.

Because at the core of it all is this truth: the earthly love of a father is meant to reflect the heavenly love of our Father. God models perfect fatherhood. He is tender yet strong, full of truth yet rich in mercy. He doesn't withhold His affection — He pours it out. He speaks over us with grace, discipline, and unwavering love. And every earthly father is called to model that love — to give their children a glimpse of what their Heavenly Father is like.

Of course, no father is perfect. But perfection isn't the goal — presence is. A father who chooses to show up, speak love, and offer blessings will leave an impact that lasts generations. Being a good father isn't about grand gestures. It's about the small, sacred moments: a bedtime prayer, a pep talk after a hard day, or a quiet hug that says, "I've got your back."

The effort to just show up reminds me of Bill Havens, a canoeing expert practically guaranteed to win gold in the 1924 Olympics in Paris. But a few months before the games, he had a dilemma. He learned that his wife would likely give birth to their first child during the Olympics. She told him to go anyway. But Bill knew better. This was a milestone he wouldn't miss for anything. So, he made the difficult decision to stay home.

On August 1, 1924, he welcomed his son, Frank, into the world. He poured his life into that little boy and shared with him a love for the rapids. Indeed, he wondered what it might have been like to have his shot at a gold medal, but he said he had no regrets about his decision.

Fast-forward 24 years to the Summer Olympics in Finland, and this time, Bill's son Frank was selected for the canoeing event. The day after the race, Bill received a telegram from Frank that read: "Dear Dad, thanks for waiting around for me to be born. I'm coming home with the gold medal that you should have won." It was signed, "Your loving son, Frank."

Bill knew that medals, world records, and even the impressive careers of stellar athletes are not of utmost importance in this world. He knew that a more valuable satisfaction would come from the love he had for his children and the love his son would give him in return. Bill's decision ultimately led his son to consider him a hero, who desired to follow in his father's footsteps and grew up with a powerful example that family always comes first.

Father's Day is more than a celebration — it's a reminder. A reminder that fatherhood is a calling, not just a role. A father's greatest legacy isn't what he leaves behind in material things but his willingness to sacrifice things for memories and meaningful relationships with his children that will far outlast any achievement a man could hope for.