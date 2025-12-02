Home Opinion For millions, Christmas is the most dangerous time of the year

Christmas is a joyous season for Christians as we gather and celebrate the birth of our Savior, rejoicing in the hope that God Himself entered the world in the form of a human child. But for millions of our Christian brothers and sisters, these celebrations must occur behind closed doors, with whispered carols in the shadow of danger. For them, Christmas is a season of heightened risk.

History shows that Christmas Day is a favored target for those intent on harming Christians. For those who hate Christians, what better day to demonstrate that hatred than the day Christians celebrate Christ’s birth? In 2011, bomb blasts and shootings struck churches in the Nigerian cities of Madalla, Jos, Gadaka and Damaturu during Christmas Day services. Forty-one worshipers were killed. Boko Haram later claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks.

Two years later, in Baghdad, three bombings targeting Christians on Christmas Day claimed 38 more lives and wounded 70.

In the days leading up to Christmas 2024, 46 people were killed in various attacks across Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, believers simply seeking to worship, pray and celebrate the birth of Christ.

The timing of these attacks is not random. In many countries, it is tradition for Christians to gather on Christmas morning for a worship service and celebration, creating a target-rich environment for persecutors. Attacks on Christmas are a statement by those opposed to Christians and the spread of the Gospel. Their hope, I believe, is to create fear among Christians. By targeting sacred Christian holidays, attackers know they will generate media attention, which in turn creates more fear.

Despite increased danger, persecuted Christians in hostile and restricted nations will continue to gather and celebrate Christ’s birth. They will continue to sing and proclaim the hope only Christ brings.

This Christmas, I invite you to pray boldly and specifically for persecuted Christians:

Pray for God’s Word to go forth. Pray that believers in hostile or restricted nations will have access to Scripture. Pray that Bibles smuggled into closed nations will go unnoticed, and that every Christian who reads or hears God’s Word will be strengthened in truth.

Pray for fellowship. Millions of Christians live where gathering for worship is outright illegal or secretly monitored. Pray for safe meeting places, protection from informants and creative strategies for discipling new believers — including those who live among their persecutors.

Pray for daily provision. In many places, Christians lose jobs, homes and family support because of their faith in Christ. They must rely on the generosity of other Christians. Pray their needs will be met and that this provision will soften hearts and draw unbelievers to Christ.

Pray for Gospel tools. Front-line workers need transportation, discipleship materials and courage as they minister to both the receptive and the hostile. Pray for open doors and softened hearts, especially among those who oppose the Gospel.

And finally, pray for comfort. While Christmas is a time of celebration, persecuted believers often feel the pain of loss more deeply during the season. Many are separated from loved ones by prison walls or mourning family members martyred for their faith.

This Christmas, as we gather in safety and joy in America, let us remember those who gather in danger and uncertainty. Their courage should inspire us. Their faith should strengthen ours. And their perseverance should remind us that the true message of Christmas — Immanuel, God with us — is powerful enough to sustain believers everywhere, even in the most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ.

May we stand with them, pray for them, and celebrate alongside them the hope of Christ who came at Christmas to save, redeem and make all things new.