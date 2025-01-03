Home Opinion No, gender doctors, kids don’t have ‘autonomy’ to self-sterilize

A new paper argues that children should undergo so-called “gender-affirming care” even if it’s ineffective at alleviating their distress. If they want it, that’s reason enough, the authors suggest.

At this rate, nothing surprises me in this space but yes, appallingly, there are doctors actually making this point and it seems that they are saying the quiet part out loud, that the mask has fully slipped. As many truth-tellers have long said, the field of “trans medicine” is about ideology, not science — and some are finally admitting it. But I believe its proponents are doing so very stealthily and with sinister ulterior motives.

The new paper, titled “Gender-affirming medical treatment for adolescents: a critical reflection on ‘effective’ treatment outcomes” was published on Dec 24 in the BMC Ethics journal, and suggests that practitioners of so-called “gender-affirming” medical treatments “move beyond the logic of improvement” and provide it “on the basis of personal desire and autonomy” to youth.

Pause for a moment to take in the utter insanity of what they are really saying — that minors should be able to consent to take drugs that sterilize and surgical procedures that remove healthy body parts, just because they want them.

I, for one, am done extending good faith and the benefit of the doubt to these people. As I see it, they are hiding behind carefully crafted language injected with a heavy dose of queer theory nonsense and shrouding the issue in a veneer of complexity in order to fool the public into thinking they are painstakingly rigorous scientists asking important research questions. Such rhetorical repositioning is a necessary cover given the changing political winds around these issues worldwide. Infused with feigned concern and saccharine sophistication, these craven doctors are attempting to manipulate the masses into believing that they are and always have been the prudent, ethically responsible professionals in the room.

Like most professional journal articles on this topic, this latest article is tedious and frustrating to read because of the amount of medical and psychological jargon in it, not to mention the patently false ideological premises baked into the entire field of “trans medicine.” The concluding paragraph illuminates how gender clinicians are strategically pivoting — calling for “participatory action research,” which involves interviewing trans-identified adolescents about what matters to them, regardless of the “effectiveness” of the interventions for their purported purpose.

One of the contributors whose name leaped out was Dutch psychiatrist Dr. Annalou de Vries. She’s relevant to this given a 2020 commentary she authored in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal, which could be taken as somewhat of a critique of the American approach to so-called gender medicine. In it, she noted that the youth in the Dutch Protocol collaborative from earlier years, which she was a part of overseeing, were not adolescents with recent-onset gender dysphoria who had no previous childhood history of gender distress.

It now appears that she, along with the four other authors of the latest BMC Ethics article, are singing a different tune and that they wish to avoid accountability for this medical train wreck we’re now witnessing. Meanwhile, they hope to retain their image as the seasoned professionals they think they are who are doing their best in a complicated, evolving field of medicine.

Concurrently, other trans activist water carriers are inoculating people with an occasional acknowledgment of the downsides of “gender-affirming care,” especially in the media.

The best example I’ve seen on that front is from last year, when the Canadian publication The Walrus featured an article called “Kids Deserve A New Gender Paradigm,” which posited the following questions: “What if, instead of viewing gender as a fixed trait, we started to think of it as something that could evolve over the course of a lifetime? Or if detransitioning wasn’t considered a sign of failure and was instead regarded as a natural and healthy part of the gender development process?”

Inside this “new gender universe” trans-identified young people are simply on a journey of discovery, as though it’s completely natural to foreclose one’s fertility and cut off breasts and genitals. With just enough caution, concern, and criticism sprinkled in here and there, the impression is given that there are a variety of experiences with trans-medical practices and that it’s all fine and dandy. Detransitioners, despite being gravely harmed, can also be brought under the gender umbrella. Such unmitigated gall.

None other than Florida-based, Irish-born plastic surgeon Sidhbh Gallagher, or as she’s infamously known in my circles, “the butcher of Louth,” is in on this manipulative messaging. She’s the outrageous “yeet the teets” doctor who routinely boasts of her surgical escapades on TikTok and posts exhibitionist photos of the young people she has carved up on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram post, Gallagher explained how some people do indeed regret undergoing trans surgery, though only around 1%, she insists. Don’t worry though, she can help with that too, noting that she just performed her first “reversal” operation wherein she put implants in a woman who had previously had her breasts removed.

“Our patient felt very strongly that we share info about their case as there are not many resources out there … so while it’s rare, it’s important to talk about and share information,” Gallagher said.

She added that she did “fat grafting to smooth out the sunken areas” on this patient’s chest and the patient had no desire for “nip reconstruction” and is reportedly “delighted with the results and thriving.”

All of this taken together, this insidious manipulation tactic on display here from these trans activist doctors and their media allies is what’s known as sealioning. This is when someone concern-trolls, pretentiously pleads for civility, asks all kinds of distracting questions, and provides information no one asked for, all while intending to erode the good faith of their target. Accentuated with contemptible virtue-signaling, the trans activists and their allies who are doing this remain confident of their cause, counting on their ability to hoodwink the public as they have done for the past decade.



A note to these doctors and their enablers: We see what you’re doing.

Some of us will continue to remind you what you have done in no uncertain terms. We will be louder and more relentless than you. We will write (and are already writing) the history of this medical scandal. We will tell the full, unvarnished truth, free from your euphemistic distortions.

Your slick tricks aren’t fooling us.