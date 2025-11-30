Home Opinion Giving Tuesday: Here's the antidote to self-centeredness

Many of us look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday – days to get the best deals and stock up on gifts for Christmas. People wait in line for hours to make sure they’re able to buy all the items on their list. Then comes Giving Tuesday, right on the heels of materialism’s most profitable days of the year, calling us to remember others in great need instead of the stuff we really want.

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for Christians to return to a life of selflessness and sacrifice — to store up treasure where moth and rust do not destroy. It’s a day that can help us pause, take an inventory of what we are investing in, and make choices that reflect the Christ we follow. It can give us room to be generous toward others with our finances and our time, to provide for those in less fortunate circumstances, and to lend a listening ear to those who may be suffering.

As this day approaches, each of us should ask God to reveal if there’s something we can do to live a simpler, more Christ-focused life with our resources. It could be as simple as canceling one of our many monthly subscriptions, waiting to see a movie until it ends up available for streaming, or even choosing the smaller cup of coffee during our daily routine. By simplifying our lives and freeing up our resources, we have the potential to make an impact in the lives of people who have not yet heard of Jesus.

I’m reminded of a story about a family in Asia who was in a desperate financial situation. One year, the family received a sewing machine because of a ministry partner’s generosity. The wife was able to use that sewing machine to start a small tailoring business in her village. From that small business, she was able to hire five other women, which transformed it into an even larger and more successful trade for many in her community.



From there, she was able to afford to rent the room next door, allowing her husband to open a barber shop. One couple in America decided to give their resources to those in need, and ultimately impacted six families, who experienced the transformative love of Jesus for the very first time.

That’s the power of generosity. One small act, offered in love, can ripple across eternity.

At times, we have all wondered if a small contribution will make that big of a difference, feeling like it’s just a drop in the ocean. But anything we give in the name of Christ, no matter how small, is used by God to do great things. In the book of Matthew, we read that a young boy offered his lunch to Jesus, and thousands were fed. Mother Theresa also reminded us, when we’re overwhelmed by massive needs, “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then just feed one.” In the same way, even a prayer or a single dollar given in faith can be multiplied in ways we may never see.

This is an important illustration as we teach our children to be generous as well. When we invite them to give a dollar or even a quarter at church, they learn early on that nothing is too small for God to use — and that they are helping others by giving. Generosity isn’t about the size of the gift but the posture of the heart.

This spirit of generosity can help make us others-centered. Human beings need this paradigm shift because we are naturally bent toward selfishness. When you woke up and looked in the mirror, you most likely thought of yourself. But when you give and help someone else, it gets your mind off yourself. Generosity actually transforms the lives of those who give, not just those who receive.

As Giving Tuesday gains momentum, we as Christ-followers should be at the forefront. Let’s make it more than a marketing opportunity, or a salve for the guilt of a self-indulgent weekend of shopping. We should treat this day as a sacred opportunity to amplify generosity all year round and to give from a sincere heart, to serve the poor, to advance the Gospel, and to be part of God’s answer to a hurting world.

Always remember that God blesses us so we can bless others. The pursuit of our own happiness and the quest for materialism will always leave us feeling empty. Jesus Himself reminded us, “For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it” (Matthew 16:25).

As we move past the rush of sales and self-indulgence that generally marks the start of the holiday season, let’s recalibrate our hearts toward what truly matters. Every act of generosity — whether through finances, time, or compassion — echoes the heart of Christ, who gave Himself for us. When we give with joy and intention, we participate in something far greater than ourselves and reflect His nature to a watching world.