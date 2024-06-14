Home Opinion God’s true purpose for diversity is not what you might think

With June being pride month, I wanted to take the time to address God’s true purpose for diversity in giving Him glory and giving the opportunity for His diverse human creation to worship Him.

I want to make one point very clear: God cherishes diversity.

I think people realize that when they are reading Scripture. I always think of The Tower of Babel account in Genesis chapter 11. Most people think of this as a negative event in the Bible where God dispersed the collective people of the world because of their self-centered attitude for wanting to make names for themselves as opposed to glorifying God. This event, however, also has a positive result that is forgotten in the dispersion of the sinful and pride-filled people.

The people in the post-flood world built a tower in the plain of Shinar and with their unified language and culture, they built a tower that they wanted to go all the way to the heavens. It’s a familiar passage in the Bible. The thing people miss about this profound event, though, is the creation of diversity from this one event. People of different languages and cultures are dispersed throughout the entire world. What man intended for evil, God transformed into an opportunity for good and for man to be humbled. In their dispersed and newly diverse form, man’s new purpose was to give glory to God as opposed to themselves.

As I see the pride flags and celebrations that accompany pride month, I can’t help but think that our culture of diversity has turned back into a culture that worships self as opposed to God. People waving rainbow flags have a certain irony to it: the rainbow originated with God and His promise to never flood the entire Earth again in judgment for humanity’s sins. The community that adheres to pride principles is unaware that they are promoting anti-biblical stances on relationships, sexuality, and marriage while waving the symbol of forgiveness that was given to us by God in the post-flood world.

The anti-biblical sentiments and lifestyles towards marriage and sexuality are very much selfish and sinful, but if the people in the pride community would repent, they would better represent the rainbow symbol that they have adopted for their misguided views and lifestyles.

Like I said earlier, God very much does cherish and love the diverse creation that He made to glorify Him. In Revelation 2:9, John writes:

“After this I looked, and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, clothed in white robes, with palm branches in their hands.”

This verse reflects God’s ideal purpose for the human diversity that exists on Earth. Nowhere does it say that people are to willingly disobey His commands, regardless of what country, culture, or race they belong to. God deeply cares about His creation, especially the men and women that He made in His likeness to represent Him as ambassadors to the world. At His second coming, we will all fellowship together in His glory and in celebration of His death, burial, and resurrection that made our salvation in Him possible.



I hope to see people who have defected from the pride community at the multi-cultural celebration that is described in Revelation before the throne of God.