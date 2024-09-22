Home Opinion Harnessing the power of community to fulfill God’s vision

In our pursuit of fulfilling God's vision for our lives, community plays an indispensable role. The journey of following the dreams God lays on our hearts takes significant courage and is not meant to be undertaken alone. As believers, our ultimate calling is obedience to Jesus Christ, and the pathway to such obedience inevitably leads us into the supportive embrace of a faith-filled community.

There are a number of biblical reasons for community. It is evident that we need our godly brothers and sisters alongside us in the grand pursuit of our God-given dreams.

Vision and exhortation

Scripture underscores the significance of community in our spiritual walk. Proverbs 29:18 declares, "Where there is no vision, the people perish." This biblical truth emphasizes the necessity of having a clear vision — a divine revelation of God's will for our lives. Such a vision is not a mere concoction of our desires but an alignment with His sovereign plan. It enables us to "see" beyond our immediate circumstances, providing an inner picture of God's intentions for our future. When our natural eyes see obstacles, lack and despair, vision allows us to focus on a higher promise, acting as a guide toward God’s ultimate purpose.

Giving voice to your vision and sharing it with others is crucial. It is through this act of sharing that our obedience to Christ is deepened. As Jesus Himself demonstrated, obedience to God often requires courage. It is certainly a courageous act to share a God-inspired dream with a friend in Christ, primarily because oftentimes the idea feels crazy to us; maybe it means a career change, a big move across the country or starting up a new ministry. Yet, when we share these dreams with one friend, and then another, and then another, we can find encouragement, advice and strength to move forward. A friend might notice a spark within us to help validate the dream or vision, thus moving it from theoretical to practical.

Encouragement and accountability

The more we share our vision within a community, the more we are held accountable and encouraged in our walk of obedience. The Apostle Paul frequently emphasized the importance of mutual encouragement and accountability within the body of Christ. In Hebrews 10:24-25, he exhorts, "And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the day approaching." This type of encouragement is not merely a sentimental gesture but a vital component of our spiritual growth and perseverance.

In this communal journey, accountability also serves as a powerful catalyst for growth. What some may perceive as the fear of failure, Scripture reveals as a healthy reverence for being responsible stewards of God's vision. This accountability should not paralyze us with fear but propel us toward faithful action. As James 2:17 asserts, "Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead." Belief in God's vision demands proactive steps of obedience, and our brothers and sisters help us get there.

Prayer and unity

Community life embodies the essence of prayerful intercession, weaving us together as one body in Christ. As our brothers and sisters faithfully uplift our dreams and purpose to the Lord, praying for our strength, obedience and endurance through the ever-growing process, we can do the same for them. Through collective prayer and support, we discern God's calling more clearly, ensuring that our vision aligns with His will.

When we operate in our unique roles under the lordship of Christ, the world sees a tangible expression of Jesus' love and unity. As Paul describes in 1 Corinthians 12:12-27, each member of the body has a specific function, and it is in the harmonious operation of these diverse roles that the fullness of Christ is revealed to the world.

Living in the framework of community

Our calling is to follow and serve Jesus as an active response to His love and sacrifice; belief in His vision moves us from passive hope to active obedience. The Bible is replete with accounts of ordinary people who, despite their challenges, trusted God and were used mightily for His purposes. Their stories inspire us to press on, knowing that the same God who worked in their lives is at work in ours today.

Establishing a vision is not about inventing grandiose plans but about submitting to God's revealed will. It requires us to lay aside our preconceived notions and earnestly seek His direction through His word and the counsel of His people. Proverbs 16:9 reminds us, "In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps." It is through humble submission and reliance on God's guidance that we discover the true vision for our lives.

Within the fellowship of believers, we find the support, encouragement and accountability necessary to fulfill our calling. When we share our vision, encourage one another, pray together and operate in our unique roles under Christ, we reveal Jesus to the world. Let us embrace the community God has given us, trusting that through collective obedience and exhortation, His glorious vision will be accomplished in and through our lives.