Have you thanked God for your freedoms?

Day in and day out, we attempt to help others experience financial freedom based upon God’s financial principles — the kind of freedom that comes from eliminating the stress or control that money may have exerted over your life. But today, we consider two higher orders of freedom that many may have forgotten: the priceless treasure it is to live in a country with the freedoms we enjoy and the ultimate freedom extended to us through Jesus Christ.

It is worth remembering both our nation’s history and God’s redemptive work to free us from the penalty of our sin.

Freedom from foreign control

The Fourth of July holiday was founded to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on this day in 1776. It marked the original 13 colonies’ separation from British rule. Through the years, it has morphed into days of entertainment at the beach, lake, or some holiday destination. Some look forward to the annual sales of clothing, home furnishings, grills, and appliances. Others stay home to participate in parades, backyard cook-outs, and fireworks with friends and family.

Regardless of how you celebrate, let us remember and be grateful for the many who have fought and died for the priceless treasure of being free. You’re likely doing whatever you choose to do this holiday because others gave their lives for this privilege. Let us set aside time during this important day to express our gratitude to them, to God, and for those who are presently in need of the freedoms we enjoy.

The ultimate freedom

We have had the privilege of serving courageous volunteer leaders who advance Crown’s ministry in nations across the world. Many Christians, including Crown leaders, suffer under tyrannical, evil rulers who will never allow any of the freedoms we enjoy. Just last week, I learned of a Christian who was jailed and beaten daily for three months because he was found to have a Bible app on his mobile phone. His life was threatened if he were ever discovered with Christian apps on his mobile phone again. Despite suffering from the loss of his earthly freedom, he was still able to rejoice because God’s grace had given him the ultimate freedom.

Jesus freed us from the penalty of our sin and saved us from eternal death, which we could not achieve on our own. He sacrificed His life to purchase our freedom and ushered in the greatest news ever known to mankind. We don’t have to fear the wages of our sin if we turn to Him. This is the ultimate freedom because no government can ever stop you from receiving God’s gift into your heart.

In Galatians 5:1a (ESV), Paul wrote: “For freedom Christ has set us free.” What amazing love! It’s priceless — beyond our ability to purchase. Think of how much Jesus loves you today! He willingly laid down his life to pay the penalty for sins He did not commit and to set you free from a life of guilt and shame.

The verse continues: “Stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.”

Paul is warning us to be careful, to avoid trying to work for our righteousness. It has been provided in full by Jesus Christ and is a gift that we accept by faith. We can rest from that work. But we must be vigilant to remain free and not fall into legalism — the yoke of slavery.

So, this Fourth of July, I hope you celebrate the freedom we have in America and, more importantly, the ultimate freedom we have that was bought and paid for by Jesus Christ.

As you gather with family or friends, consider asking for a time to:

Share why we celebrate this day. Have children prepare a song, poem, or reading.

Give thanks for those who gave their lives in service.

Read “God of Our Fathers” aloud. See below.

Pray:

For those who have lost loved ones.



For wounded warriors and their families.



For the military and first responders.



For wise leadership at city, county, state, and national levels.



For religious freedom here and around the world.



For peace in war-torn countries.

And remember to never take your financial freedom for granted. Use your time, talents, and treasures wisely. Protect yourself from the bondage that accompanies debt and wasteful spending. Keep eternity in your hearts today and in the days to come, and celebrate the everlasting freedom won for you by our Savior Jesus Christ.

For if the Son has set you free, you are free indeed!

“God of Our Fathers” (Daniel C. Roberts, 1876)

1. God of our fathers, whose almighty hand

Leads forth in beauty all the starry band

Of shining worlds in splendor through the skies,

Our grateful songs before Thy throne arise.

2. Thy love divine hath led us in the past,

In this free land by Thee our lot is cast;

Be Thou our Ruler, Guardian, Guide, and Stay,

Thy Word our law, Thy paths our chosen way.

3. From war’s alarms, from deadly pestilence,

Be Thy strong arm our ever-sure defense;

Thy true religion in our hearts increase,

Thy bounteous goodness nourishes us in peace.

4. Refresh Thy people on their toilsome way,

Lead us from night to never-ending day;

Fill all our lives with love and grace divine,

And glory, laud, and praise be ever Thine.

To learn more about stewarding the financial freedom we enjoy, I’d like to invite you to join a free Crown Bible study on the YouVersion app. We have several devotionals regarding money and stewardship that can provide wisdom by bringing God’s Word into your daily life.