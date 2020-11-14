Hearing from God in difficult times

Many of us may be struggling with faith these days. Faith in our political system, in our laws, in the future of our rights and liberties in the US. In times like this, the most important thing we have as Christians must be our unwavering faith in our Lord and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit in every one of us. Now more than ever, with the unpredictability of what may be ahead for our lives, we need faith in God and what He speaks over our lives. It is not self-help for encouragement but God-help for Divine inspiration. One word from God that we act on in faith can change the course of our lives forever. Faith is trusting in what God says until we see what God does.

But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things and will remind you of everything I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 14: 26-27

The one who accepts Jesus as their Lord is saved, but the relationship does not end there. He left with us the Holy Spirit, so the relationship for rescuing, advising, and comforting us will be an ongoing process. Our soul is saved in an instant, but the battlefield of our mind and heart endures. That’s why believing in the Triune nature of God is so important. God, the father is the Master of Creation, the Grand Architect who set the plan and process in place. The Son, Jesus is how the Divine plan of salvation is executed. The Holy Spirit is how believers can tap into that plan, in a consistent manner, with power and guidance for our lives.

Many of us struggle with “listening and hearing the word of God”. For me, the notion that God was going to talk directly to me was so hard to accept. When I was a Muslim, there was no expectation that “God” would “talk” or be involved in everyday life. When I accepted Christ and was learning how to pray and hear the voice of God, I used to ask my mentor, “How will I know when it’s the voice of God and not my desires or even the devil?” I asked so many questions, but she would gently keep saying, “you have to talk to Him, pray, and read the Bible. You'll know when you hear Him”. She was right.

As I was learning how to hear His voice, I didn’t always listen to what I heard, as many of you can relate. I experienced great disappointment and agony in those failures. Yet, the more I failed my way, the easier it got to follow His lead. Through prayer, reading the Word, and just spending quiet time in contemplation of God, the Holy Spirit encouraged me, picked me up when I failed, and comforted me when I felt defeated. In my own strength, I just wanted to punish myself, but He does not do that to us. He loves us into submission. It was almost like being a child again. Sometimes, we listen to our parents because we love and trust them; but, other times, we just want to touch the hot stove. However, once burned, we learn.

As things in the world get darker and bleaker, Christians need wisdom from the Bible to get clearer and louder. This can only happen when we spend more time in worship, contemplation, fasting, and prayer. We each need to have a deep, personal relationship with the Holy Spirit. We don't know the future but we can follow a God that knows the future for us.

That's why there's so much opposition to the Church and believers because if the word of God goes forth, things will change dramatically. So many forces are fighting against the change that God could bring, but the best part about it is, God is independent. He does not rely on governments; it is Him alone. The power of God's Word brings things from nothing into everything. He does it in the universe and will do it in our lives.

It's times like this that makes some people panic, but for Christians, we must rely on what God speaks over our lives to move forward in faith. Everyone else chooses another object to have faith in, but we rely on God. Remember how Abraham held on to God's promises until he had them in his hand. We have to hold on to God's promises until we see them manifest.

The worse it gets out there, the better it must be in the body of Christ. It is up to faith-filled Christians to give our friends, neighbors, and co-workers the hope and the joy of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It doesn't matter where we live, or where we come from; the salvation of Jesus Christ is the solution for all of us.

