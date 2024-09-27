Home Opinion How important is Gen Z in our political landscape?

People have told me for years that, "When it comes to politics and voting, young people, and specifically, teenagers don’t matter.”

But that’s not what the numbers say, especially in the last two presidential elections.

Generation Z — people between the ages of 13 and 24 — have played a significant role in both of the last elections. As NBC exit polls suggest, 65% of those between the ages of 18 and 24 voted for Biden — 11% more than any other age group.

That’s not all. Gen Z also takes their responsibilities as voters very seriously, voting at a higher rate than previous generations.

We must make it a point as parents, youth leaders, or campaign managers to understand the times and know what to do, especially as it relates to politics.

The more you are able to discuss social issues and politics with young people, the more able you will be to engage them in this conversation. YouTube cannot be the preferred platform for our children to get their information.

I’ve spent much of my life talking with this age group. And I’ve learned a lot. So here are 4 traits of Gen Z that must be considered if a candidate is going to win that generational vote:

Gen Z wants to be heard

Gen Z are leaders and producers. Every parent and youth leader must learn to listen to young people.

When young people are given the chance to talk first, it will guide the whole conversation, and often you’ll be surprised at the sophistication of their views. You may also be surprised how they think differently than the last generation.

I spoke with members of Gen Z recently, and they told me: “My vote matters,” “Voting is a new experience, so we want to vote,” “I don’t care how people see me after I vote because it’s my opinion,” and “I am voting the issues more than the person (issues are more important than anything).”

Instead of telling them what they need to hear, listen to the youth. As leaders and producers, Gen Z are more concerned about who is following them than who they are following.

Community and cause involvement

Gen Z and Alpha Gen (the elementary group coming after Gen Z) love a cause.

They are the cause generation and want to make a difference. Human trafficking, wells, food poverty, racism, or other humanitarian causes have captured the heart of Next Gen.

This generational group emphasizes local involvement and creates a platform for it. Supporting local shelters or food kitchens, volunteering at a local nonprofit, or solving food poverty locally is critical to a campaign message that will build trust and capture their vote.

Merchants of cool

The corporate American entrepreneur is focused on Gen Z. With $30 billion of expendable income, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Merchants are discovering ways to appeal to this generational group. Research has found that Gen Z young leaders are stepping into influential positions in every segment of society, including government, education, corporate, science, and entertainment industries.

Young leaders are everywhere and in every segment of society. Just look at the prevalence of young leaders who exploded onto the scene after the young leaders of Silicon Valley’s dot.coms — now being led by young “influencers” who have taken the internet like a tsunami on the shores of culture.

Collaboration and teamwork

Teenagers love teamwork, group study, and the proximity of their peer group, and collaboration is their preferred working environment.

Collaboration is the enemy of stale thought. Collaboration is positive and constructive and values the background and framework of others. There is a university of learning and ideas all around us.

Presidential campaigns, and government in general, must value the teamwork that Gen Z sees as very important. Solving America’s problems will take collaboration and Gen Z understands this.

How about this crazy idea? Why not have a watch party for the debates and the election night coming up at your home for your kids’ friends? Then, guide them in a conversation about it afterward.

When we can bring respectful collaboration into the political realm, Gen Z will pay attention.

Finally

When it comes to politics and voting, Gen Z cannot be overlooked.

Simon Rosenberg, president of NDN (previously known as the New Democrat Network) and the New Policy Institute, found that “53% to 55% of registered 18 to 29-year-olds appear to have voted in the last election. That may be the highest ever recorded in the modern era of politics.”

Research powered by SurveyMonkey found that in 2024, 49% of registered voters ages 18-29 would vote for Harris, while 35% would vote for Trump. This is the power of the Gen Z vote. If a presidential campaign chooses not to approach this group, it does so to its own peril.