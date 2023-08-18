How us in the rest of Hawaii feel about Maui wildfire

Thank you for your outpouring of love, prayers, support, concern, donations and assistance for our beautiful island home of Maui. We are a small community. Everyone has been touched in some fashion. We are mourning. Many are angry. We need your prayers. We currently have an overabundance of mismatched supplies and volunteers. Financial support is helpful, and tourism is one useful way to offer it.

There is much conjecture regarding how the fire that destroyed Lahaina started, but insufficient evidence to draw conclusions. The leeward side of our island is suffering under drought conditions and there were hurricane-force winds on that day. The fire spread incredibly rapidly. The residents of Lahaina had little warning and limited means of escape. The horrific result, and authorities’ response to it, have appropriately broken hearts, eroded trust, invited scrutiny and criticism, and fueled anger.

One source of anger has been strict control of access to the west side of Maui. In no way minimizing the devastation of 85% of structures in Lahaina destroyed by the fire and the necessary containment required, the total area affected in terms of the land mass of the west side of the island is very small. Attempts to restrict access to this small area of the island have resulted in: 1. unnecessary restriction of access to homes, businesses, and infrastructure that are intact; 2. separation of families; 3. frustration for those wanting to help; and 4. suspicion regarding what is being hidden from scrutiny.

There has been difficulty matching the overwhelming material and volunteer resources with actual needs. The hospital was not overwhelmed with burn victims (sadly and bluntly, most victims likely did not survive to make it to the hospital). Physicians, nurses, the hospital, and clinics are doing outreach to find and meet medical needs. Shelters are not overwhelmed. Though this may change, they currently have more goods than they can use. Volunteers are being turned away. Offers for people to occupy vacant homes and condos are going unanswered.

Answers to the perplexing question of “Where is the need?” are answered by knowledge of our local culture and actual access to what we affectionately call “the west side.” Maui is small and close-knit. Lahaina probably represents less than 10% of our population. The remaining 90% of us are, for the most part, able, willing, and doing what we can to help, obstruction by local authorities aside. Extended families are large. Hawaiian culture celebrates the concept of “hanai,” where we take in as family those that aren’t officially family. Due to the expense of housing, people are used to putting many people in one abode. I believe residents displaced from the west side to the other side of the island have largely been taken in by others.

The strict control of access to the west side of Maui means displaced residents who were not forced by evacuation to the other side of the island have largely refused to leave, fearing they won’t be permitted to return. They desire to be with family and protect the property that remains. Many are choosing outdoor camping and cooking, which are cultural norms, or even foregoing medical needs, such as dialysis, over getting “stuck” on the other part of the island or in a shelter.

I’m prayerfully reticent to discourage the overwhelming desire to help coming from those who do not live on our island. I respectfully suggest it be channeled through local organizations, churches, and volunteers, who already have cultural knowledge and infrastructure in place. And, contrary to what you may be hearing, visiting us as a tourist is a very practical way you can help. Most people I talk to are very concerned for our island’s economy which was just starting to recover from the effects of COVID-19 restrictions.

We appreciate and need your prayers. Pray for those in mourning. Pray for those who have lost homes, businesses, and employment. Pray for transparency. Pray for humble repentance on the part of any whose errors contributed to this tragedy. Pray for healing. Pray whether to give and to whom. Pray for the recovery of our tourism industry and the overall economy of our island. Pray for the unity of the churches on Maui. Pray that we may love our neighbors well, bringing glory to God the Father of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.