I’m living proof why the Bible needs to be easy to understand

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Do you know what “bewrayeth” means?

Or “haply”?

What about “chambering”?

These are all perfectly good words in the English language. And they have one thing in common — they’re all in the Bible.

They represent just a few of the archaic and mostly obsolete words found in the King James Version — much beloved by generations of Christians.

As president of Bible League International (BLI, www.bibleleague.org), I’m obviously a big fan of the Bible, and that includes the King James Version (KJV). But it’s often a struggle for people in the 21st century to read the “old English” and make sense of it. Coming from Holland, I’m not a native English speaker, so — for me — it’s doubly challenging.

In my home country, we have a Dutch equivalent that’s also difficult to read. So many words we no longer hear in conversation. In places, it feels like a foreign language!

I believe the Bible should be a bridge— not a barrier — in any language for those seeking God and desiring to know Him more fully. That’s why I’m on a mission: to give everyone, everywhere, the opportunity to read the Bible in a faithful translation they can easily understand in their own language; one that speaks to their heart.

In Dallas-Fort Worth on International Day of the Bible on Nov. 21, we’re embarking on an exciting new project to introduce people to the Bible for the first time and help them understand what God has to say to them. Of course, the DFW area — as a migrant hub — is the ideal place to launch this effort to reach out to English-speakers, Spanish-speakers, and immigrants from all over the world.

Turning the lights on



My wife grew up in a conservative Dutch home where the traditional “old Dutch” Bible was always read. She never really understood what God was saying through his Word because the verses were in an outdated language. When she first opened a version of the Bible that was easier to read, much like Bible League’s Easy-to-Read Version (ERV), the lights came on! The Holy Spirit revealed to her heart the truths that for so long were hidden — all because of words she didn’t understand.

That “easy-to-read” version completely revolutionized the devotional time and spiritual life of her entire family.

I ask you — is that a bad thing?

Keeping it simple



When I arrived in America, I thought I knew English pretty well. But, boy, was I wrong. I’ll never forget the first time someone greeted me with the phrase: “What’s going on?” My mind was racing to think of something significant “going on” in my life. But before I could reply, they’d moved on — leaving me totally bewildered!

Language and its cultural quirks are complicated enough. And for non-native speakers in any country, it needs to be kept simple. I approach the Bible the same way. We should make the path to God’s grace as easy as possible. Are we willing to be humble and make sure everyone understands God’s love letter to them?

A Bible that is not understood is not a Bible at all

What do I mean by that?

If you don’t understand what you’re reading and aren’t brought into a closer, deeper relationship with God, in effect you don’t have a Bible. It might as well be in ancient Mayan script. In Acts 8, Philip asks the Scripture-reading Ethiopian official: “Do you understand what you are reading?” In concert with the Holy Spirit, God’s Word was unveiled — the lights came on — and the man’s excitement for Jesus exploded.

It’s really that simple.

Like the Ethiopian official people need a “Philip” — someone to come alongside them in genuine friendship, to help them understand what they’re reading and grow in their relationship with God.

Will you be a Philip to someone who’s waiting for God’s Word — and his amazing grace — to illuminate their mind and transform their life?