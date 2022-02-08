Is the Freedom Convoy white supremacist?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The most insulting thing about Justin Trudeau’s history with black Canadians isn’t that he admits he he can’t count how many times he’s worn blackface.

No, the most insulting thing about Justin Trudeau’s history with black Canadians is that I can’t count how many times he’s suggested we’re stupid.

For instance, in his apology to Canadians three years ago over his infamous blackface (and brownface) pictures, Trudeau referenced his track record as a critical race theorist as evidence of repentance.

Essentially, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore political blackface in his apology for wearing blackface.

That track record as a critical race theorist includes his consistent remarks that Canada is a systemically racist nation. However, if Canada is systemically racist against black people — wouldn’t that make Justin Trudeau — the leader of our political system — racist?

And now like many of his allies in politics and media — Trudeau claims the Freedom Convoy is white supremacist.

Earlier this week, Justin Trudeau said:

“Today in the House, Members of Parliament unanimously condemned the antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia that we’ve seen on display in Ottawa over the past number of days. Together, let’s keep working to make Canada more inclusive.”

Leftists like Trudeau believe black people are too stupid to pursue freedom if they’re told freedom is white supremacy. Slave-masters controlled slaves by employing a similar tactic. They tried to discourage slaves from pursuing freedom by suggesting they were more safe and more free under slavery.

The Democrats, of course, use the same tactic. They label the Republicans’ free-market policies as racist in an attempt to own black Americans as loyal servants of their party.

Nevertheless, Trudeau’s claim that the Freedom Convoy is white supremacist shouldn’t be surprising. After all, under Trudeau, the federal government’s anti-racism training materials claim individualism — and therefore freedom — is one of the characteristics of white supremacy culture.

Therefore according to Trudeau and the federal government, every Canadian — including black Canadians — who support freedom on COVID vaccines is a white supremacist.

If legacy media wasn’t almost as insulting to (black) Canadians as Trudeau is, they would ask him if he believes the black Canadians protesting vaccine mandates in Ottawa are also white supremacists.

Trudeau and the media eagerly highlight the images of one confederate flag and one Nazi flag at the protests in Ottawa as evidence the Freedom Convoy is white supremacist. However, two individuals do not represent tens of thousands of people — especially since the person carrying the confederate flag was shamed by the rest of the protestors, forcing him to leave the protest.

Besides if the two individuals represent the entire freedom convoy, does the same apply to the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Canada in the summer of 2020?

One of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter Canada, Yusra Khogali, once said:

“White people are a genetic defect of blackness … whiteness is not humanness. In fact, white skin is sub-human … White people are recessive genetic defects. This is factual … Black people simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to … Please Allah give me the strength to not … kill these … white folks out here today.”

And yet, Justin Trudeau supports Black Lives Matter and even participated in one of their protests in Ottawa. Does that make him a black supremacist? And what about the many Antifa flags and communist flags at the 2020 protests last year?

Communism has killed millions more black people — particularly in Africa — than Nazism and the Confederate States. Why wasn’t Trudeau disturbed by those flags?

It’s probably because that would be politically inconvenient. That is maybe the same reason why he didn’t mention anything about his Liberal Party blocking a motion to condemn blackface on the same day Parliament unanimously condemned supposed “antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black racism, homophobia, and transphobia” at the Freedom Convoy protest.

Nevertheless, though some of the organizers of the protests are conspiracy theorists — they’re not white supremacists. I’ve done a relatively brief research on the organizers of the protests, and I haven’t yet discovered concrete evidence they’re white supremacists.

Actually, there’s more reason to believe Justin Trudeau is a white supremacist than there is reason to believe the organizers of the Freedom Convoy are white supremacist.

And yet, the man who admits he can’t remember how many times he’s worn blackface has the audacity to call (black) people like me white supremacists.

Originally published at Slow to Write.