Home Opinion Is the Great Commission realistic in our modern times?

Has the final directive of Jesus become undoable? “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, ... teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Matt. 28:19-20). This commandment has been coined as the Great Commission and was given by Jesus in a context far different from ours. The modern world is now characterized by progressive ideals, by emphases on scientific knowledge, and by lifestyles far advanced from antiquity. So, how could this command now be fulfilled by His followers?

I believe Christian discipleship remains a fulfilling component of human existence, and learning about Jesus isn’t anachronistic. If you are truly in Christ, you know assuredly what I’m talking about. There is no greater joy than to know God personally and then growing together with “those who have obtained a faith of equal standing ... by the righteousness of ... Jesus Christ” (2 Pet. 1:1).

Nevertheless, our cultural context cannot be ignored as we seek to make disciples. Historically, Western thought and culture has gone from being developed by Christian faith, to being intellectually enriched by it, and to now believing it’s useless. The historian, Tom Holland, unraveled this current negative perception of Christianity in Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World:

“To argue that, in the West, the ‘pretty widespread consensus of what’s right and what’s wrong’ derives principally from Christian teachings and presumptions can risk seeming, in societies of many faiths and none, almost offensive. Even in America, where Christianity remains far more vibrant a force than it does in Europe, growing numbers have come to view the West’s ancestral faith as something outmoded: a relic of earlier, more superstitious times.”[1]

I am convinced that this contemporary aversion is more of a willful act that is purposed to alleviate the sting of Christian conviction.

Nobody would experience a convicting notion of truth at weekly meetings that unpack the myths and superstitions of ancient Rome and Greece. Christian faith isn’t perceived so innocently. If Christian faith were mythical, shouldn’t cultural thought care less about its beliefs? Yet the conversation about Christ continues rigorously. There is something existentially real with Christian faith, and discipleship should learn to invigorate itself and encourage people to experience the truth of God’s grace for themselves.

In a world of scientific advancement, it’s now uncultured to be thought of as associated with a 2,000-year-old teaching. The dreaded “f” word is fundamentalist. We somehow equate sophistication with anti-fundamentalism and with portraying an image that identifies with forward thinking, scientific knowledge and technological innovation. Bear in mind that Christians are also engaged in every industry and their contributions can be as sophisticated as anyone else's.

What is of paramount importance is to underscore the fact that both material endeavors and faith continue to be part of the human experience, and each one affects people differently. This point is indispensable. It was explained well by William Dembski in “What are Science and Faith — and Are They Compatible?” He wrote,

“Faith is personal in a way that science is not. Sure, science is the result of human activity, and thus personal in that sense. But there’s also a sense in which science is in the business of making propositional claims about the world ... and how to exploit its working through technology. Faith, too, can be viewed as making propositional claims, as with its core doctrines, but it is also radically personal, requiring a real-time direct relationship between the human person and the infinite personal God revealed in Christ.”[2]

We are all stuck with one another in a complicated world wherein we will continue to share experiences. Do you care to guess what we all have in common, regardless of nationality, profession, level of education, net worth, career or athletic ability? You got it, our humanity. If the Good News of Jesus is true for me, then it’s true for you, for my neighbors, and for yours too. If the Lord has received me, then He will receive you too. The promise of Jesus has continued ever since He made it: “whoever comes to me I will never cast out” (John 6:37). Whoever.

A great missed opportunity for lifestyle discipleship is not capitalizing on the vastness of our collective gifts and talents. Every fellowship should scout for God’s giftedness among them. In fact, most churches have numerous committees, finance, human resources, missions, benevolence, etc., but almost none designate a committee to identify gifts and talents. We need to make disciples by prioritizing the gifts and talents among us and developing them. God has gifted us in so many ways, but unfortunately, we are “burying” so many valuable talents that could otherwise benefit the church and wider community.

Discipleship is an exciting lifestyle that is not only for pastors or church leaders, but also for every believer who has tasted “the Bread of Life” (John 6:33-51); who has sipped the “living waters” (John 7:38); “whose lawless deeds are forgiven, and whose sins are covered” (Rom. 4:7). Jesus is a wonderful message of grace for everyone to receive and grow towards becoming the human being that God intended. Let us be gripped by it and realize that the human condition can still be offered forgiveness.

The French have a saying, Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose. Roughly translated, the more things change, the more they stay the same. We have used the great mind that God gave us and have built a fascinating world, but “the heart” has remained “deceitful above all things, and desperately sick” (Jer. 17:9). The Good News of Jesus has withstood every ideological challenge and continues to provide forgiveness, peace, and joy to people from all walks of life.

Everyone knows that myths and superstitions do not make any significant life-changing impact. “For we did not follow cleverly devised myths,” Peter testified, “when we made known to you the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but were eyewitnesses of His majesty” (2 Pet. 1:17). It’s an exciting aspiration for all believers to find their place in the reality of the Great Commission.

