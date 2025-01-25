Home Opinion What hostage crises teach us about masculinity

It’s no coincidence that the first Israeli hostages to be released came on the eve of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

As part of a three-stage accord, three Israeli women were freed last Sunday morning. Another four female Israeli soldiers are scheduled to be released this Saturday. This critical component of a tenuous cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas promises to resolve the ongoing Middle Eastern tragedy that began with the horrific slaughter of innocent civilians back on Oct. 7, 2023.

Following his election in November, Mr. Trump warned in colorful terms of dire consequences if the hostages weren’t released by the time he was slated to take the oath of office at noon on January 20th.

Many of us are old enough to remember the Iranian hostage crisis that began in 1979. Back then, 53 Americans were held captive for 444 days. President Carter and his representatives flailed and fumbled various attempts to negotiate their release. Even a dramatic military rescue was unsuccessful.

President Carter and his people negotiated with the Iranians right up until the end of his presidency on January 20, 1981. But it was only after President Reagan took the oath of office that the hostages were allowed to leave Iran.

Simply put, they feared Mr. Reagan. They knew his threats weren’t idle ones. Men know when other men are serious about killing you. And unless they have a death wish, they will often blink and back down.

Both the Iranian hostage crisis and this current Israeli one is informative. That’s because what we saw in 1981, and are seeing again in 2025, are good examples of healthy masculinity.

In both instances, our enemies backed down because the American president stepped up — and stood up to evil and wicked dictators.

The revitalization of American masculinity is our nation’s most pressing need. Strong and principled leadership flows from it — and strong nations thrive when its top people possess it.

Humanity runs best on strength, principled power, and humble authority. If a leader or country cannot reflect those attributes, their interests will go nowhere. In fact, you know what happens? Hostages are taken — and held or even killed. The culprits dither until faced with severe consequences and are motivated to make a deal.

Scripture makes clear, “When good people run things, everyone is glad, but when the ruler is bad, everyone groans” (Proverbs 29:2).

Good men have backbones and stand up to bullies. They stay and fight and refuse to flee danger. They’re courageous. They recognize that masculinity isn’t toxic. It’s God-given and gifted. It all comes down to how it’s used.

Good men use their masculinity for good. Bad men use it for evil.

The Trump administration has pledged to restore common sense and end the so-called gender wars. They’ve promised to end the mutilation of sexually confused children and protect women’s sports. These changes cannot come soon enough.

Please join me in praying that the remaining hostages will be released — and that America will continue to be a force for good around the world.