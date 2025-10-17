Home Opinion Israeli hostages released: One thing we learned these past 2 years

On my way home from the Knesset, where President Trump delivered a historic address on the peace agreement he brokered — not just for Israel, but for the entire Middle East and the world — I found myself reflecting on a simple truth: Redemption from the Lord comes in the blink of an eye.

For the first time in two years, we can say it: All of the living hostages are home.

Two years ago, we were broken. We cried out, wondering whether Israel would survive the storm of war that had erupted on Simchat Torah — a day once filled with joy, transformed instantly into one of terror, grief, and despair. We didn’t know how we would get through it. But we did. And today, we stand in awe of the miracles we have witnessed.

These miracles — miracle after miracle — came not only through divine intervention but also through the servants God raised up to bless Israel: President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and countless others whose names may never be known but whose actions and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

In the past two years, Israel faced attacks on seven fronts. Seven. Yet today, each of those threats has been met with strength and resilience, and Israel is safer and stronger than ever. Of course, leadership played a crucial role — but so did something else: the silenced majority.

Those who prayed. Those who stood tall when the world tried to confuse light with darkness. Those who refused to be swayed and boldly defended Israel and the Jewish people.

To all the faithful, the prayerful, the clear-eyed: this moment belongs to you as well.

This Simchat Torah, we return to joy. We dance once again with the Torah, not with fear in our hearts but with thanksgiving on our lips. We celebrate the return of our people, the promise of peace, and the possibility that, with God’s help, the days ahead will be brighter — not only for Israel but for the entire world.

And yet, in the midst of joy, there remains pain. We are retrieving not only our living, but also the bodies of our fallen. We remember the brave soldiers, the children, the mothers, the fathers — those who will not return to their homes, whose lives were the price of our future.

To their families, we offer more than words — we offer love. We hold you close as we give thanks for the miracle of hope returning to the Holy land.

Over the past two years, your support — whether through prayer, action, or generosity — has made a difference. At the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, we were able to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in lifesaving aid, build bomb shelters, deliver food, and bring hope to those in greatest need. You stood with us, and because of that, lives were saved.

Now begins the real healing, and the real work. In the coming days and weeks, decisions will be made, challenges will arise, and we will need each other more than ever. But today, we pause to give thanks. We pause to remember. And we pause to celebrate the miracle of this moment.

So many people are skeptical that peace is really possible. Our job right now is to build the vessels to believe that peace is possible — and leave it up to God to figure out how to bring it. If we don’t believe it’s possible, it will never come.

And if we’ve learned one thing these past two years, it’s that we have no clue what the future holds, and that God can do anything — in the blink of an eye.