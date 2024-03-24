Home Opinion Joe Biden: The most pro-abortion president ever

“If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

Joe Biden is the most pro-abortion president ever in the history of the United States. His newest proposed budget, which he is hoping will pass through Congress, is filled with a pro-abortion agenda. His budget calls for the elimination of the Hyde Amendment, which is a legislative provision barring the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, except to save the life of the woman or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape. It has been in effect since 1976. His proposed budget also calls for eliminating the Dornan Amendment, which keeps the city of Washington, D.C. from using funds to pay for abortions. In his most recent State of the Union address, Biden hammered home the statement that if he is reelected and has a Democrat-controlled Congress, he will make sure to enshrine abortion rights. He promised to support and push for a law that would legalize abortion nationwide in response to the repeal of Roe v. Wade two years ago.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, abortion has become a hot-button issue like never before. There is currently an army of workers across the country seeking to get signatures for abortion rights laws to be on the ballot in key battleground states. The abortion industry is on the warpath to get unrestricted access to abortion across all 50 states. Biden is clearly pandering to his pro-abortion base, and in so doing, he has made himself the most pro-abortion president in history.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Planned Parenthood recently released a public statement saying that their organization “welcomes Biden[s] commitment to sexual and reproduction health and looks forward to the full fiscal year 2024 budget.” And there is good reason why they are looking forward to this budget. The budget includes $512 million for the Title X program and at least $657.5 million for international family planning and reproductive health programs. Title X is a federal program that funds family planning and related preventive health services. Though this money does not directly go to paying for abortions, a large percentage of this money helps fund Planned Parenthood and similar organizations in other ways. However, the $657.5 million that goes overseas can, and does, go towards abortions.

In 2021, immediately upon entering office, Biden reversed a ban on federal funds going to international aid groups that perform or inform about abortions. At the time, he said that the ending of the so-called Mexico City Policy reverses former President Trump's “attack on women's health access.” The Mexico City Policy was first enacted by Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and has been repeatedly renewed by Republicans and cancelled by Democrats.

For decades, the US has barred money from being spent on overseas abortions, but the Mexico City policy takes that a step further. It prevents federal funds from going to organizations that provide abortions, abortion counseling, or advocate for the legal right to abortion. The program was expanded under President Trump, who banned funds from going to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that themselves provide funding for abortion groups.

Further showing his love for abortion, Biden, upon entering office, also removed the US from a 2020 resolution known as the Geneva Consensus, a non-binding charter of more than 30 countries that oppose abortion. Out of all the issues our country is facing, President Biden always makes sure to make the expansion of abortion a top priority. This was clear in his State of the Union address.

Amid our nation’s border crisis, high inflation, soaring energy costs, increasing deaths from fentanyl, and China’s attempt to become the most dominant country in the world, the Biden administration is prioritizing abortion “rights.” The $512 million in the proposed budget for the Title X program is 79% more than it received in 2023. Instead of dealing with real issues in our nation, Biden believes that abortion, the taking of the innocent life of a baby in the womb, is one of the most important things that we all need to be fighting for. If he could have it his way, he would have tax-payer dollars go to pay for abortions right here in the United States. He already has ensured that tax-payer dollars go overseas to pay for abortions.

In a statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, she states, “Amid the abortion access crisis, we need our budgets to reflect our values and support sexual and reproductive health care. While we await more details, President Biden’s proposed budget is an encouraging sign of the Biden-Harris administration's continued support. We welcome much-needed increases to Title X and international family planning programs. The administration must continue to push to end the Hyde Amendment, and work with Congress to eliminate the Helms, and Weldon amendments, permanently end the global gag rule, as well as the repeal of all budgetary abortion bans and restrictions for federal employees and their families.”



Clearly, Biden is seeking to please Planned Parenthood and abortion supporters across the country.

From the pro-life side, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, blasted Biden in a statement: “Joe Biden is fond of saying, ‘Show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value.’ The Biden-Harris administration’s clear priority is pushing all-trimester abortions with no limits, even when babies in the womb can feel pain — paid for with taxpayer dollars,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. In her statement, she continues: “The Hyde family of policies protects unborn babies and their moms, including in D.C. ... More than 2.5 million fellow Americans are alive today thanks to the original Hyde Amendment alone. But pro-abortion Democrats just keep pushing more and more abortions, all while stripping funding from pregnancy centers that serve millions of women each year. Biden’s agenda is not only radically at odds with the values of the majority of Americans, but also with the majority of women who want help to keep their babies rather than aborting them.”



In their research, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, found that the majority of Americans do not support Biden's extreme, unrestricted abortion agenda. To see the research, click here.

In Proverbs 6:17, God makes it clear that He hates the hands that shed innocent blood. Abortion is not a right. It is not a choice about what one can do with one's own body. Abortion is the shedding of innocent blood. Scripture makes it clear that the unborn baby has inherent God-given value. Psalm 139:13–16 further emphasizes this point when it says, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”

It is a horrible thing for our nation to have a president who is devoted to prioritizing the promotion of abortion. It is a horrible thing to have a president who ignores dealing with serious crises but instead makes one of his main agendas the defense of abortion. As Christians, we must stand for life and we must stand against abortion, individually, collectively, vocally, and on the ballot.