Kamala Harris makes a 'RuPaul Drag Race' for the White House

Kamala Harris has thrown her hat into the drag race for president, making one of her first campaign appearances on a TV show glamorizing gender confusion.

Harris recently appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to stump for the crossdresser vote. “Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris stated without proof. “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone.”

“We are all in this together,” said Harris, repeating the favorite lie of the 2020 lockdown’s supporters. “And your vote is your power. So, please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote at vote.gov.” Presumably, Harris encouraged viewers to take time between Drag Queen Story Hours to help choose the leader of the free world.

“Can I get an amen?” asked one of the actors, mocking evangelical sermons.

“Amen!” the LGBT-identifying cast replied sacrilegiously.

With her RuPaul cameo, Harris has become the first sitting vice president to appear on a drag show and visit an abortion facility. When Harris’s supporters say, “Slay, Queen!” they mean the gender binary and the unborn.

As with much of Harris’s rhetoric, this appearance requires some translation. What “rights and freedoms” does she claim are under attack, and from whom? The Biden-Harris administration has strongly condemned state SAFE Acts protecting children from the predatory transgender industry. Harris has further castigated her opponents for allegedly supporting “book bans this year of our Lord 2024.” (Notice the recurring sacrilege.) By this, she means parents’ grassroots efforts to keep school bureaucrats from furnishing pornography to our minor children in taxpayer-funded schools. There are no laws preventing anyone from displaying agape love to others (which is chaste); in fact, a federal conscience ban prevents states from refusing to affirm same-sex unions, overturning state laws nationwide. (There are, of course, laws against pedophilia, whose practitioners the most extreme wing of the LGBTQIA+ movement has renamed “minor-attracted persons,” or MAPs.)

However, the radical gender ideologues got the message loud and clear. “A Harris [a]dministration would not only uphold but also expand upon the” political agenda of “transgender Americans established by the Biden [a]dministration,” said Advocates for Trans Equality. Kamala Harris’s record has given them all the confidence they need to believe she stands with them.

In 2004, she officiated same-sex “weddings” as a San Francisco district attorney, after then-Mayor Gavin Newsom (D) ordered officials to ignore state law. She refused to defend Proposition 8, when California voters democratically defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman, and later worked to overturn that election in court. (So much for defending democracy.)

Harris backpedaled and blame-shifted one of her few decisions against the LGBTQ industrial complex, when the attorney general’s office opposed taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for inmates. In 2019, while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, she claimed the briefs had been written by an anonymous, subordinate staffer before saying she took “full responsibility,” as if she had ordered the British Navy into Gallipoli.

As the more committed ideologue of the Biden-Harris administration, she has guided the administration’s full-scale, “whole-of-government” embrace of LGBT extremism since 2021. Their administration has placed luggage-stealing trans-identifying people in sensitive government positions. It has boasted of rewriting Title IX to allow males inside female locker rooms, showers, and college dorm rooms. And it has threatened to withhold school lunch money from poor children if their districts refuse to comply.

Now, Harris has amplified her RuPaul appearance, posting behind-the-scenes footage on her personal social media accounts (which announce her pronouns as “she/her”) Saturday, ratcheting up millions of views. In fact, it is not even Harris’s first video with a drag queen. Last June 28, Harris met with a cross-dresser named Pattie Gonia, in the process quoting a Kylie Minogue song with as much authenticity as Hillary Clinton claiming to carry hot sauce in her bag. (At least, unlike other Biden-Harris administration videos featuring trans-identifying people, these drag queens remained fully dressed.)

“The contrast [with President Donald Trump] really could not be clearer,” said Brandon Wolf, press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, a well-funded LGBT pressure group. (Some of us would welcome a clearer contrast.)

Appearing on a drag queen show is virtually Kamala Harris’s first presidential campaign event — and if Harris believes anything, it is that “there is great significance in the passage of time.” It signals her priorities and the way she will govern if elected. The media usually agree. For 44 years, the legacy media have accused President Ronald Reagan of appealing to segregationists and Klansman murderers during his “first campaign stop” in 1980 “after winning the Republican Party presidential nomination.” Reagan appeared at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Mississippi, where he said he supported “states’ rights,” a vital element of federalism. Three civil rights workers were murdered near the city almost two decades earlier. The legacy media accused Reagan of campaigning for their vote, or at least hinting he was sympathetic to their (lost) cause, even making the accusation in his eulogy.

“Everybody watching the 1980 campaign knew what Reagan was signaling at the fair. Whites and blacks, Democrats and Republicans — they all knew. The news media knew. The race haters and the people appalled by racial hatred knew. And Reagan knew,” wrote Bob Herbert of The New York Times. According to Herbert, et al., this appearance set the tenor for his presidency. “Throughout his career, Reagan was wrong, insensitive and mean-spirited on civil rights and other issues important to black people,” Herbert asserted.

Of course, the Mississippi campaign event was not Reagan’s first campaign stop: That was a news conference in Detroit on July 18, 1980 — the morning after the convention wrapped up — followed by a joint Reagan-Bush appearance in Houston the next day. And Reagan delivered his comments about “states’ rights” in the context of returning federal programs, such as public school curricula, to the states.

Yet Kamala Harris’s appearance drew virtually no media coverage. “If you think the Olympic opening ceremonies was weird... Check out where Kamala opened her presidential campaign this week,” stated American Greatness. “The border czar has visited RuPaul’s ‘Werk Room’ the same number of times she’s visited the border,” observed Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross. Otherwise, it has been met with crickets.

It seems significant that the specific part of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that Harris visited is the “Werk Room” — a part of the show where people transform themselves into drag queens. Pat Buchanan once described the 1992 Democratic National Convention, when “liberals and radicals came dressed up as moderates and centrists” as “the greatest single exhibition of cross-dressing in American political history.”

In the coming days, Harris and her supporters will try to reinvent her, at least slightly, as a more moderate, centrist candidate, focused on the struggles of the middle class. Yet her first campaign stops have been to a teacher’s union and a drag show. By so doing, she is telling her base they are top of mind, and first in line to receive their rewards in the coming “Kamalot.” If you want to know who Kamala Harris will serve, just look at her campaign stops. The rest is just political cross-dressing.

In other words, she will continue the Democratic Party’s tradition of serving its voters’ interests — something Republican candidates might be well-advised to imitate.

Originally published at The Washington Stand.