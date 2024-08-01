Home News Drag queens back Kamala days after VP hosts 'Queer Eye,' appears on RuPaul's show

A group of drag queens have released a music video supporting Vice President Kamala Harris just days after she made an appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" to tell LGBT-identified viewers they should vote for her because their rights are endangered.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire shared a clip of the music video created by a group of drag queens calling themselves “Drag Queens for Kamala” on Monday’s edition of “The Ben Shapiro Show.” In the video, the men in drag urge viewers to support Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

"She can get this country back to where we can stand tall," the men in drag sing. "Keeping us safe from harm without building a wall ‘cause she’s a woman."

The performers also spelled out the word “woman” and the letters of the candidate’s first name: Kamala. The video concluded with the word “Vote” appearing in large letters at the center of viewers' screen, along with the phrase “For Kamala. For Democracy. For All of Us” in smaller letters underneath. Shapiro introduced the video clip by noting that it had been released the previous day. The clip was first shared by the X account Libs of TikTok on Sunday.

The news about the “Drag Queens for Kamala” video comes as drag queens have dominated the news cycle over the past week. Harris appeared on the reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” last week alongside several notable celebrities including former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones, singer Lance Bass and “Drag Race: All Stars” judge Michelle Visage in an attempt to court the LGBT vote.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris warned. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember — no one is alone.”

Insisting that “we’re all in this together,” Harris declared, “Your vote is your power.” Harris urged viewers to “please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov.” Those surrounding Harris agreed, raising their hands and proclaiming “Amen!”

Last month, Harris hosted cast members from the Bravo series "Queer Eye" at her office. One of the men, who has long, brown hair and a beard, wore a white dress that was so tight his genitalia poked through. Harris' promotion of LGBT ideology prompted scorn from some on social media who questioned why the administration is focused on promoting gay celebrities amid a deteriorating geopolitical situation.

Although not connected to the presidential race, a group of drag queens appeared at the opening ceremonies for the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on Friday. The performance drew outrage because the men dressed as women were gathered around a table designed to resemble the one portrayed in Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper,” which depicts Jesus and His disciples eating the meal where he instituted the Eucharist ahead of His betrayal, crucifixion and resurrection.

At the head of the table, playing the role of Jesus in the recreation, sat a lesbian wearing a crown to depict Jesus Christ. The drag queens who filled up the remaining seats at the table dressed and danced suggestively, prompting critics to refer to the display as blasphemous and sparking calls for a boycott of this year’s Olympics because of what they viewed as a mockery of one of the most sacred and influential events in Christianity as well as world history.

Three drag queens also served as Olympic torchbearers in the days leading up to the competition’s kickoff. Although the LGBT community, which drag queens consider themselves a part of, is viewed by Democrats as an important political constituency, the group is expected to comprise a small part of the electorate in the 2024 presidential election.

Exit polling from the 2020 presidential election shows that the LGBT community constituted 7% of the overall electorate. Sixty-four percent of voters who identified as LGBT backed President Joe Biden, the Democrat, while 27% supported then-President Donald Trump, the Republican. Harris is expected to face Trump in the 2024 presidential election.