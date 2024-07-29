Home News Candace Cameron Bure warns against 'lukewarm' Christians amid outrage over opening ceremony

An outspoken Christian celebrity who's married to a retired Olympic athlete weighed in on the outrage caused by a depiction of "The Last Supper" at the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, reading aloud from Scripture as she reflected on what happened.

A video circulating on social media shows Candace Cameron Bure, well-known for her role on the sitcom “Full House,” sharing her thoughts about the opening ceremony’s depiction of The Last Supper as an event attended by drag queens. The scene at the Olympics ceremony portrayed Jesus Christ as a lesbian who was surrounded by models and men in drag depicting Jesus' disciples.

Bure began the video by noting that “my husband is a two-time Olympic medalist” and shared how “the Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy.” She lamented seeing “the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of 'The Last Supper,'” describing the portrayal as “disgusting.”

“It made me so sad,” she added. Bure acknowledged that “it makes me mad,” while insisting that “I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.” She then expressed a desire for her “heart to break over what breaks God’s heart.”

After sharing her concern for “all the people that have rejected the Gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Bure, much like Harrison Butker before her, quoted from Galatians 6:7-10: “God is not mocked. For whatever a person sows, he will also reap because the one who sows to his flesh will reap destruction from the flesh. But the one who sows to the spirit will reap eternal life from the spirit. Let us not get tired of doing good. For we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.”

She continued to read aloud from Scripture, highlighting the passage and declaring, “Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us work for the good of all, especially for those who belong to the household of faith.” Bure encouraged her followers to take the advice of St. Paul to not “get tired of doing good,” in addition to calling on people to “keep sharing the Gospel.”

“It’s not just for the people that openly mock God,” she maintained. “There’s Christians out there that say, ‘Well, I’m a Christian, and it didn’t really bother me.’”

Bure stressed that “those people need to hear the Gospel too,” characterizing this group of Christians as “lukewarm.” She added that these Christians “may think, ‘I don’t want to ruffle any feathers, live and let live; let people do what they want, I’m just going to stay in my corner and be quiet about it.’’’

Bure read an additional passage from Revelation 3, which proclaims, “I know your works, that you are neither hot nor cold.” The Bible chapter also states, “I wish that you were cold or hot.”

“So because you are lukewarm and neither hot nor cold, I’m going to vomit you out of my mouth,” Bure said, quoting from the Bible. “As many as I love, I rebuke and I discipline.”

Explaining that “God doesn’t want to keep us where we’re at; He wants to continually refine us,” Bure continued to read aloud from the book of Revelation: “Be zealous and repent. See I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come to him and eat with him and he is with me.”

Bure cited this Bible passage as evidence that “God wants your heart so badly” and urged people to read the Bible.

Bure delivered a message to her fans that stopped short of calling for a boycott over the opening ceremonies: “As far as the games go, do what you want to do. You want to boycott? Boycott the games.”

For her part, Bure asserted that she was going to “watch the games” because “I want to support our athletes.” She highlighted the presence of “great Christian athletes” in the competition, describing how she looked forward to “God getting the glory.”

The 2024 Olympic Games are expected to continue through Aug. 11, when the closing ceremonies are slated to take place.