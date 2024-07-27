Home News ‘Be not deceived’: Christians react to drag Last Supper, debauchery at Paris Olympics ceremony Golden calf, Antichrist, sexual promiscuity alarm viewers

Christians expressed offense at the debauchery celebrated during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris that showed a ménage à trois and a depiction of The Last Supper with drag queens as Jesus’ disciples, among other symbols that rankled viewers.

One performance at the ceremonies that caused significant offense Friday afternoon was a depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper." The song “King” was played as a woman wearing a crown was depicted as Jesus surrounded by men in drag, one of whom was a bearded man with long, blonde hair who later danced suggestively down a catwalk, much like a stripper would do. The catwalk was in front of the Last Supper table, where a young girl stood near the men in drag.

People are calling for the Olympics to be boycotted over their opening ceremonies. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/RrfnCroh4g

The depiction of the Last Supper, featuring drag queens and other actors who stood in poses inverted from the painting, was set on a bridge over the Seine River that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

In response to the display that some social commentators described as blasphemous and satanic, Harrison Butker, a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared the Bible verse Galatians 6:7-8 in a post on X: “Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.”

Abby Johnson, host of the “Politely Rude” podcast and former Planned Parenthood clinics director turned women’s advocate, also rebuked the depiction of Jesus and His disciples, writing on X, “It’s crazy how they openly degrade and mock our beliefs then call us intolerant.”

Days earlier, Johnson reacted to the Olympics organizers’ decision to feature three drag queens — Nicky Doll, Miss Martini and Minima Gesté — as torchbearers.

“They give the Olympic flame to a man and a man dressed as a woman. Instead of choosing a real woman, they chose a man with a bunch of clown makeup and a wig. A mockery of womanhood and insulting to women everywhere,” Johnson said Wednesday in a post on X.

JULY 14: The Olympic flame arrived in Paris after being toured throughout France ahead of the Summer Olympics.



Three different drag queens carried the flame at different points along the relay route - Nicky Doll, Miss Martini, and Minima Gesté. pic.twitter.com/3t3Zaq6fh3 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) July 24, 2024

Other depictions that biblically astute viewers were offended by included the head of a golden calf and a horseman of the Apocalypse. The Old Testament book of Exodus tells the historical account of when God delivered the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and commanded them (Exodus 20:2–5) not to worship any other gods or create any idols to worship.

When Moses met with God on Mount Saini and was given the Ten Commandments he came back down from the mountain to find that the Israelites had melted their gold to create an idol of a golden calf to worship as the god who had delivered them from Egypt.

Another symbol in the opening ceremonies that many Christians recognized was one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse: the Antichrist.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

John writes in Revelation 6:1-2: “I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest.”

The Antichrist is a deceiver who will rise to power and mimic Jesus Christ as a peacemaker but will set out to kill and destroy all who oppose him.

Revelation 13:7-8 states: “Also it was allowed to make war on the saints and to conquer them. And authority was given it over every tribe and people and language and nation, and all who dwell on earth will worship it, everyone whose name has not been written before the foundation of the world in the book of life of the Lamb who was slain.”

Other scenes that offended viewers were French singer and actor Philippe Katerine whose entire body was painted blue and only covered by a sash of flowers and leaves to symbolize Dionysus, the pagan god of drunkenness and Bacchanalian orgies.

The Olympics also featured a pre-recorded dance in which a threesome — two men and one woman — frolicked around the streets of Paris in a romantic chase, pretending to kiss each other and ending up in a room and shutting the door on viewers before engaging in their sexual activities in private.