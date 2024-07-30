Home News 'Oh my God': Jill Biden lauds Paris Olympics opening ceremony despite mockery of Christianity ‘How are we going to top this?'

First lady Jill Biden praised the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France, even though the day’s events included sexually suggestive performances that took direct swipes at Christianity while promoting LGBT ideology and paying homage to pagan gods.

Biden appeared at a brunch in Paris Saturday hosted by U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Bauer. Along with celebrating the start of the Olympic Games, the event looked ahead to the next Summer Olympics that will be held in Los Angeles, California, in 2028.

Appearing alongside Los Angeles’ Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, Biden described the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics the night before as “spectacular.” Biden asserted that “the rain did not dampen our spirits,” adding, “Every step of the way, I was thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, how are we going to top this, how are we going to top this?’”

While Biden spent the rest of her remarks discussing her excitement about the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in four years, her praise of the opening ceremonies included no mention of any of the performances, such as one that drew the most criticism for depicting the Last Supper as a gathering of LGBT activists.

Instead of accurately portraying the Last Supper as the event where Jesus Christ instituted the Eucharist and gathered with His disciples for a final time before his betrayal and crucifixion, the performance at the opening ceremonies featured a lesbian DJ wearing a crown in the place of Jesus surrounded by men in drag. The performers attempted to recreate the Leonardo da Vinci painting of the same name that is one of the most well-known portrayals of the significant event in Christian history that is laid out in Mark 14:17-26.

One of the drag performers sitting in the place of Jesus’ disciples also danced suggestively down a catwalk located in front of the Last Supper table. Many of the other drag performers were also provocatively dressed.

In addition to inviting condemnation for mocking one of the most sacred events for Christians, the opening ceremonies featured another prop viewed as a slap in the face to people of faith: a golden calf. As explained in Exodus 32, while the people of Egypt were waiting for Moses to come down from the mountain, they decided to create an idol of a golden calf despite God’s instructions in Exodus 20 not to worship idols. The golden calf is seen as a symbol of disobedience to God.

The risqué content on display at the opening ceremonies also included French singer and actor Philippe Katerine’s appearance at the event covered in blue body paint and glitter while wearing nothing but a G-string and a sash of fake flowers that extended from his right shoulder to just under his belly. Katerine was reclining on a dinner platter in an attempt to imitate Dionysus, the pagan god of drunkenness and orgies.

The opening ceremonies also exposed spectators on the ground and around the world to a pre-recorded dance that featured two men and one woman chasing each other through the streets of Paris before they converged in a room together and shut the door, presumably to engage in group sexual activities.

The 2024 Summer Olympics’ embrace of sexually progressive and suggestive material extended beyond the opening ceremonies. In the days before the competition kicked off, drag queens served as torchbearers.