Home News ‘Woke duplicity’: Christian leader says Paris Olympics apology is ‘condescending’

Following a controversial opening ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympics that featured an interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” with drag queens, religious leaders have released their own responses to the organizers’ apology.

Some say the apology failed to recognize the depth of offense taken by Christian communities.

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony’s tableau, which included models and drag queens posing as disciples of Jesus from “The Last Supper” — a depiction of Jesus' final meal with His disciples before His betrayal, arrest and crucifixion — immediately ignited criticism.

Daniel French, vicar of Salcombe and Marlborough, said the portrayal mocked Christianity in a manner unprecedented for other religions, sparking a demand for higher ecclesiastical authorities to intervene, The Telegraph noted, adding that Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister, described the display as “insulting and sleazy,” and Elon Musk found the parody “extremely offensive to Christians.”

In response to the growing backlash, Anne Deschamps, spokesperson for Paris 2024, stated, “Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group,” Reuters reported. The opening ceremony, she added, “tried to celebrate community tolerance. … We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence we are really sorry.”

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the ceremony, defended the presentation, claiming that the scene was not meant to mirror “The Last Supper” but to depict a pagan feast celebrating the gods of Olympus.

The apology has led to further criticism.

“It’s anything but an apology,” said Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, in a video message shared on the social media platform X on Sunday. “It’s a masterpiece of woke duplicity.”

The bishop said the 2.6 billion Christians worldwide will not take this apology seriously. He also questioned how they could think they are celebrating community tolerance with an act that is “a clear affront to Christians.”

“Christians were offended because it was offending. And it was intended to be offensive. Please don’t patronize us with this condescending remark,” Barron added.

Greg Laurie of Harvest Fellowship in California questioned on X, “Why go out of your way to insult billions of people who believe in Jesus Christ?” He wrote, “My take on this might be a bit different than others.”

Laurie shared a video of his Sunday sermon in which he observes that “people are mocking God today.” He then proposed a response: “So how should we react to this? We redouble our efforts to bring the Gospel to a lost world. That’s it.”

During the controversial performance of “The Last Supper,” lesbian DJ Barbara Butch wore a crown in a portrayal of Jesus surrounded by men in drag, one of whom was a bearded man with long, blonde hair who later danced suggestively down a catwalk. The catwalk was in front of the Last Supper table, where a young girl also stood.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia denounced the act as a “blasphemous mockery,” according to the newspaper Il Giornale.

Referring to the significance of the Olympics and the role of sports in promoting brotherhood and equality, the archbishop said the noble aspiration had been tarnished by a blasphemous caricature of one of the most sacred moments in Christianity.

