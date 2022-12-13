Kanye West, anti-Semitic conservatives and anti-white leftists

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has proved that many conservatives do not hate woke ideology because they hate sin, they hate woke ideology because they hate leftists.

It’s become clear that for some conservatives, the only problem with wokeness is that it calls white people the biggest parasites in society, instead of Jews.

So if you are a conservative who defends Ye’s anti-Semitic words, the only difference between you and anti-white woke people is that you’re maybe a bigger hypocrite.

After weeks of sharing anti-Semitic words on social media and on several interviews, Ye (with a black Balenciaga mask) appeared on Alex Jones’ Info Wars on Dec. 1 and shared more anti-Semitic words.

Ye repeatedly mocked Jews like Ben Shapiro and Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And especially, he defended and complimented Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Ye said:

“I see good things about Hitler … every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.” “I like Hitler.” “[The Nazis] did good things too. We’re going to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.” “Dave Chapelle does not believe in God and does not believe in Jesus. These are the kind of black leaders that the Zionists put in front of us.” “I don’t like the word evil next to Nazis … I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” “There are a lot of things I love about Hitler. I alot of things.” “Germans had a really cool leader at one time.” “[Hitler] seems like a cool guy … and he didn’t kill 6 million Jews, that’s like factually incorrect.”

Ye also said Jews control banks, control history books, and control the porn industry. He also suggested Jews are pedophiles and murderers. He also repeated Nazi propaganda such as Hitler inventing highways and microphones.

Furthermore, since Ye is supposedly running for the 2024 presidential election, his campaign manager, Nick Fuentes (another anti-Semitic conservative), was also at the Info Wars interview. Ye also suggested he’s influenced by Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic leader of the Nation of Islam.

And shortly after the interview, Ye posted an image of a Swastika inside the Star of David, prompting Elon Musk to suspend him from Twitter.

Like woke people who deny that critical race theory is anti-white, some conservatives deny that Ye’s words are anti-Semitic. Some conservatives on social media also defended Ye’s words by appealing to his right to freedom of speech.

That, however, is a pathetic example of a red herring fallacy. If these shameful conservatives really believed freedom of speech justifies anti-Semitism, then why haven’t they appealed to freedom of speech to justify anti-white ideology?

The answer is simple: they are hypocritical liars. They know we can support freedom of speech and denounce hateful thinking at the same time. They know supporting freedom of speech and denouncing anti-Semitism are not mutually exclusive.

The reason why they’re defending Ye’s words isn’t that they love freedom of speech. They’re defending Ye’s words because they love anti-Semitism.

For what it’s worth, unless Ye threatens or incites violence — I don’t think his social media accounts should be suspended. Freedom of speech includes freedom of hate speech. Suspending his social media accounts might actually press him into a more destructive echo chamber.

Nevertheless, it’s not just conservatives who are defending Ye. I would be disappointed though not entirely surprised if Christless conservatives were the only conservatives defending Ye. However, some Christian conservatives are defending Ye.

With a Bible in front him, Ye referenced Christian values as a basis for his anti-Semitism. But instead of being disgusted by this, some professing Christians — including some of my own followers — made it known that they’re more interested in defending Ye than defending Christ.

One of the most despicable reactions to Ye’s anti-Semitic words came from the founder and CEO of Gab, Andrew Torba. He said:

“I believe that Ye demonstrated the love of Jesus Christ today on Infowars, which extends to all people … Pray that people will look beyond the attacks of the Enemy to destroy and defame him … As we have these conversations with our friends and family about the taboo, but truthful topics being discussed right now we have to remember that not everyone knows as much as we do. We need to have patience and empathy with people as they wake up to the reality of what is going on in our world and who is doing it.”

When Andrew Torba says, “not everyone knows as much as we do. We need to have patience and empathy with people as they wake up to the reality of what is going on in our world and who is doing it“, does that sound familiar to you?

Have you noticed that those words are identical to how some woke Christians talk about critical race theory and white supremacy?

Andrew Torba is essentially saying not everyone is woke about Jews supposedly controlling and oppressing our society.

If that is surprising to you, it shouldn’t be. After all, anti-white critical race theory is identical to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

This is because they both primarily consist of three sins: suspicion, bearing false witness, and especially — partiality.

I despise white supremacy because of its partiality. I despise critical race theory because of its partiality. And I despise anti-Semitism because of its partiality.

So if you hate white supremacy, you should hate critical race theory. And if you hate critical race theory, you should hate anti-Semitism.

Otherwise, you’re no different from critical race theorists. Anti-Semitic conservatives are just like anti-white leftists.

Originally published at Slow to Write.