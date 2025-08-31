Home Opinion Labor Day through the eyes of a CEO: What really matters

Most people associate Labor Day with the transition from summer activities and weather to the autumn routines of school, football season, and, depending on where you live, cooler temperatures.

As a CEO, I view this holiday differently. Each year, as we close our doors on that first Monday in September, I pause — not just to honor the contributions of workers across the country, but to reflect on the culture we’ve built within our company. For me, it’s not just about a long weekend or even a symbolic nod to the labor movement. It’s a mirror. A moment to ask: Are we truly valuing the people who make our organizations thrive?

A holiday rooted in respect

Labor Day was born out of struggle and solidarity. In the late 19th century, American workers demanded fair wages, safer conditions and dignity in their labor. When President Grover Cleveland signed it into law in 1894, it was a gesture of reconciliation after the turmoil of the Pullman Strike, and a reminder that labor is not just economic, but deeply human.

Today, the holiday has evolved, but its essence remains: honoring the people who build, serve, innovate and lead.

What Labor Day reveals to leaders

As a longtime CEO, I’ve come to see Labor Day as a leadership checkpoint. It’s a time to ask hard questions:

Do our employees feel seen and heard?

Are we fostering a culture of appreciation as well as productivity?

Is rest encouraged — or quietly discouraged?

Are we building systems that support mental health, growth and belonging?

These aren’t just HR questions. They’re strategic ones. Because the financial health of a company is inseparable from the health of its people. And while investing in employee satisfaction is the right thing to do to avoid toxicity and burnout, it’s also a business imperative — because without profitability, there are no jobs to protect, no culture to nurture and no future to build.

Coworkers have an uncanny sense of what is truly valued in their workplace. They can feel it. They observe every action, every word, every wince or nod of approval — and they hold it up to the light to see if it aligns with the values we claim to uphold. That’s why the idea of healthy workplace culture isn’t just a concept, it’s a lived experience. And it starts with leadership.

Culture is a CEO’s responsibility

Culture doesn’t come from an employee handbook. It lives in the everyday choices leaders make. It’s in how we respond to burnout, how we celebrate wins and how we handle setbacks. And it’s reflected in whether we treat rest as a luxury to be earned or a necessity to be respected.

I’ve learned that modeling balance matters. When leaders take time to recharge, it gives permission for others to do the same. When we really listen to feedback, it builds trust. And when we recognize effort as well as outcomes, we create a workplace where people feel valued.

As leaders, we carry the weight of performance. Profit, funding, growth, repeat. But none of it’s possible without the people who choose to follow our leadership. A healthy workplace culture places an intensely high value on those people — not just for how they contribute to the bottom line, but for who they are and the questions they bring with them each day.

Some leaders might be concerned that investing in culture will detract from profitability, but in my experience, it’s quite the opposite. Employees who feel valued and empowered tend to contribute more meaningfully to the organization’s goals, driving innovation, productivity and customer satisfaction.

The generosity of a healthy culture

Helping a work community understand the impact of their work is a generous act. So is creating a place people don’t want to leave (and if they do, they can’t wait to return). Can such a place exist? I believe it can. But only if we remove the walls between our work and our value as people.

The generosity of spirit found in a healthy workplace culture is part of its essence. Amid all the expectations of excellence, work ethic and integrity, there must also be compassion, caring and a desire for all to succeed, personally and professionally. This is no small task. But it allows leaders to live without regret for how they’ve treated those who look to them for direction.

Gratitude as a leadership practice

Gratitude sets the tone. For some leaders, expressing it comes as naturally as breathing. For others, it’s a discipline. Either way, it’s essential. Because in a healthy work community, everything and everyone is seen as a gift to be celebrated.

And the promises we make to our teams must go beyond compensation. They must include respect, truth, caring and encouragement. These are the foundations of a culture that lasts.

A call to fellow leaders

To my fellow CEOs and executives: Let Labor Day be more than a calendar event. Let it be a mirror. Use it to examine your culture, your values and your leadership. Ask yourself: Are we building a workplace where people can thrive, not just survive?

Because when we honor labor, we honor life. And when we build cultures of care, we build companies that last.