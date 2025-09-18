Home Opinion Leaving Islam for Christ’s freedom convicted me that silence is sin

In a world that vilifies biblical truth, the temptation to stay silent grows stronger every day. Ecclesiastes 3:7 reminds us there’s “a time to be silent and a time to speak,” yet too often Christians choose silence when the world needs our voice the most.



As a former Muslim who spent years navigating spiritual deception before encountering Christ, I understand the cost of keeping quiet. Silence can feel safe, but it’s a betrayal of the Gospel. We are called to proclaim truth boldly, even when it costs us everything, as it did for Charlie Kirk, whose recent martyrdom ignited a fire for revival.

Silence often stems from unbelief. When we doubt God’s power, we clamp our mouths shut, much like Zechariah, struck mute for questioning God’s promise of a son. Before I knew Jesus, I thought silence was strategic — avoiding conflict to blend in. Faith demands more. As 2 Corinthians 4:13 declares, “I believed, therefore I spoke.” We who believe must speak, openly proclaiming truth as Paul urged in 2 Corinthians 4:2, renouncing “the things hidden because of shame.” In a culture quick to brand biblical convictions as “hate speech,” unbelief whispers to stay quiet. Faith shouts.

Speaking truth comes at a price. John 3:20 warns that the world hates the light because it exposes evil. Scripture and history bear this out: Abel, the first martyr; John the Baptist, beheaded for calling out sin; Stephen, stoned for his unyielding testimony in Acts 7. Modern heroes like Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., and Bobby Kennedy paid with their lives for their convictions.



Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down for preaching God’s word.

Some call it hate speech, but truth often sounds like hate to those in darkness. Jesus Himself was crucified for speaking the truth. Silent before Pilate, bearing our sins, He spoke when asked if He was King: “For this purpose I have come into the world: to testify to the truth” (John 18:37). Pilate’s scoff — “What is truth?” — mirrors today’s relativism, where truth is sacrificed for tolerance.

My journey from Islam to Christianity taught me that silence enables oppression. In Islamic regimes, dissent is crushed, much like the synagogue leaders who accused Stephen of blasphemy when they couldn’t counter his wisdom. They covered their ears and killed him, just as today’s cancel culture silences truth-tellers. Stephen’s angelic face as he forgave his killers echoes the love that transformed me from legalism to grace. Ephesians 5:11 compels us: “Do not participate in the useless deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them.” Charlie’s martyrdom wasn’t murder; it was a spark for revival. After his death and Erika’s powerful speech, Turning Point USA grew from 2,000 to 32,000 chapters. The enemy snuffed out a candle, but God ignited an inferno.

Yet how many of us shrink back? Like Moses, reluctant to lead, or Isaiah, feeling unworthy, we make excuses. Fear of rejection? Loss of approval? Luke 6:26 warns, “Woe to you when all the people speak well of you.” We are sent — dispatched by Jesus, who said, “Just as the Father has sent Me, I also send you” (John 20:21). Silence isn’t an option. Psalm 39:2 describes the pain of holding back: “I was mute and silent ... And my pain was stirred up.” Paul, battered in Corinth, heard Christ say, “Go on speaking and do not be silent” (Acts 18:9). Charlie was a megaphone for truth; we must be too.

This isn’t about politics or rabbit holes like gun control — Charlie’s killer used a hunting rifle that would not be banned through legislation. Laws don’t fix hearts. This is a spiritual battle. We need righteousness, not policies. In love, we must confront sin and proclaim the Savior. Ephesians 4:15 urges us to speak “the truth in love,” growing into Christ. A doctor doesn’t hide a cancer diagnosis; we can’t conceal sin’s malignancy. Isaiah 40:9 commands, “Raise your voice forcefully ... Say, ‘Here is your God!’” Like Peter and John, ordered to stop preaching Jesus, we must say, “We cannot stop speaking about what we have seen and heard” (Acts 4:18-20).

Our mission is not merely to transform nations through political or social means, but to engage in a spiritual battle: to storm the very gates of Hades and win souls for the Kingdom of God. This echoes the transformative power seen throughout biblical history. Consider the martyrdom of Stephen, though tragic, served as a catalyst, scattering the believers to go preach everywhere they went, igniting a spiritual wildfire. Similarly, Paul’s subsequent imprisonment and chains, seemingly restrictive, actually advanced the Gospel, as his testimony reached those in power and his letters inspired countless others. In our own time, the martyrdom of individuals like Charlie can serve a similar purpose, awakening us to the urgency of our mission and stirring a renewed passion for the lost.

This resonates deeply with the prophetic words of Malachi 4:5-6, which promise the coming of God’s messenger to “turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers,” thereby averting destruction. This turning of hearts is not just about familial reconciliation, but a spiritual awakening that bridges generational divides and restores foundational relationships, both within families and within the broader community of faith.

Indeed, we are witnessing signs of such an awakening today. For the first time in decades, Gen Z is leading in church attendance, demonstrating a hunger for spiritual truth and a willingness to engage with faith in a meaningful way. This unprecedented shift is a powerful indicator that revival is not just a historical concept, but a living reality unfolding before our eyes. It is a testament to the enduring power of God to move in unexpected ways and through unexpected generations, drawing all people to Himself. This generation, often perceived as secular, is proving to be fertile ground for the Holy Spirit, signaling a renewed hope for the future of the church and a fresh outpouring of God's grace.

Leaving Islam for Christ’s freedom convicted me: silence is sin. We must repent and call others to repentance. To honor Charlie, imitate him as he imitated Christ. Hanani — here I am, Lord, send me. I invite you to join this bold proclamation because the sin of silence ends when we speak fearlessly.